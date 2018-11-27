NBA Free Agency 2019: Power Forwards

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-11 / Team: New York Knicks
One of the most unique talents in the NBA thanks to his blend of rim protection and three-point touch. He’s coming off a major injury (ACL tear) so it’ll be important to note how he looks upon his return. Will his return even be in the 2018-19 season?
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
21.5 ppg, 8.7 rpg
Tobias Harris’ improvements as an three-point shooter have helped him blossom into the prototypical modern-day stretch four. Will be a hot commodity once he hits free agency.
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
19.1 ppg, 10.8 rpg
An excellent floor-spacing big man with quick feet defensively. Took his career performance in 2017-18 and has gotten even better, and more consistent, this season.
Player Option / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
18.1 ppg, 9.0 rpg
Elite finisher around the paint. Specializes in using athleticism to drive by slower big men. Has been a great fit in his first year with the Pelicans. Averaging career numbers in multiple categories.
5. Paul Millsap
Team Option / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Denver Nuggets
12.9 ppg, 6.7 rpg
Averaging his lowest points per game in nine years. Still a versatile big man who can defend at a high level and score when needed.
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Indiana Pacers
9.9 ppg, 5.3 rpg
His numbers are down but still an important contributor thanks to his defense and finishing around the basket.
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Boston Celtics
13.6 ppg, 6.4 rpg
Provides the Celtics with an element of toughness they wouldn’t have without him. Solid scoring big man who can iso, post-up and shoot the long ball.
8. Taj Gibson
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
10.8 ppg, 6.6 rpg
Tough, throwback big with a decent jumper. Hard-nosed defender.
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Washington Wizards
10.4 ppg, 4.7 rpg
A tough power forward with decent scoring touch from the outside. The type of enforcer you want to have a role on your team.
10. Al-Farouq Aminu
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Portland Trail Blazers
8.2 ppg, 8.3 rpg
Not a great scorer, but does the little things that help you win. Plus defender from the wing.
11. Bobby Portis
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Chicago Bulls
10.5 ppg, 10.0 rpg
Excellent bench scorer for a big man and appeared to be improving his defense and rebounding prior to going down with a knee injury.
12. Marvin Williams
Player Option / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Charlotte Hornets
8.2 ppg, 4.8 rpg
Floor-spacing 4-man with underrated defensive versatility.
