USA Today Sports

NBA Free Agency 2019: Shooting Guards

NBA Free Agency 2019: Shooting Guards

Uncategorized

NBA Free Agency 2019: Shooting Guards

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS

Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
20.9 ppg, 5.0 apg

A tough, two-way wing who can defend multiple positions and score 20 per night at a very efficient level. 
Agent: Bernie Lee
2018/19 Earnings: $19,841,627
Career Earnings: $60,025,227
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Team: Golden State Warriors
22.6 ppg, 3.7 rpg

One of the best shooters in league history, he is also an extremely able defender who seemingly never gets injured. 2019 will likely be the summer he gets his first major contract, most likely from Golden State.
Agent: Greg Lawrence
2018/19 Earnings: $18,988,725
Career Earnings: $59,318,274
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
18.1 ppg, 3.2 apg

Despite it being his age-34 season, putting up a career-high in points. One of the best shooters the game has to offer.
Agent: Aaron Mintz
2018/19 Earnings: $12,250,000
Career Earnings: $78,516,715
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Toronto Raptors
9.4 ppg, 3.7 rpg

Has regained some of his prime-San-Antonio-days form. Shooting over 40 percent from three while playing hounding defense on the perimeter. 
Agent: Joe Branch
2018/19 Earnings: $10,000,000
Career Earnings: $42,607,624
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Indiana Pacers
10.6 ppg, 2.9 apg

Has had trouble finding his 2017-18 form as a member of the Pacers. Good bench scorer who can take over primary creator duties for stints as a reserve.
Agent: Darren ‘Mats’ Matsubara
2018/19 Earnings: $12,400,000
Career Earnings: $63,831,924
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
16.1 ppg, 2.6 apg

Remains a league-average three-point shooter and an all right defender.
Agent: Jeff Austin
2018/19 Earnings: $18,622,513
Career Earnings: $18,622,513
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Atlanta Hawks
13.4 ppg, 4.1 rpg

Athletic wing who has really improved his skill level.
Agent: Austin Walton
2018/19 Earnings: $18,089,888
Career Earnings: $55,992,814
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Orlando Magic
13.5 ppg, 3.0 rpg

Athletic perimeter player who can knock down triples with aplomb.
Agent: Aaron Mintz
2018/19 Earnings: $10,500,000
Career Earnings: $42,589,837
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Memphis Grizzlies
10.9 ppg, 3.4 rpg

Reliable wing. Plays hard on both ends. Above-average stroke from three.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2018/19 Earnings: $8,000,000
Career Earnings: $28,026,925
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
7.9 ppg, 3.2 rpg

Struggling with his outside shot this season, but still a 39.1 percent shooter from three for his career.
Agent: Aaron Mintz
2018/19 Earnings: $19,332,500
Career Earnings: $58,966,776
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Washington Wizards
7.2 ppg, 2.2 rpg

Solid backup guard. Likes to score one-on-one. Gets after it on defense.
Agent: Andrew Vye
2018/19 Earnings: $12,650,000
Career Earnings: $45,603,036
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
13.4 ppg, 5.2 rpg

Really good defender and rebounder from the 2-guard spot. Should have thrived next to LeBron, but it’s not happening.
Agent: Rich Paul
2018/19 Earnings: $12,000,000
Career Earnings: $29,741,533
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Miami Heat
12.4 ppg, 4.9 rpg

Keeps it simple offensively both with his passes and knowing when to shoot. Good three-point stroke, too. Pesters opponents defensively and almost always manages to come up with loose balls.
Agent: Joel Bell
2018/19 Earnings: $1,544,951
Career Earnings: $3,401,033
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-2 / Team: Portland Trail Blazers
4.6 ppg, 1.4 rpg

Still working his way back from the injury that kept him out all last season. Solid scorer who has the patented Curry shooting touch. 
Agent: Alex Saratsis
2018/19 Earnings: $2,795,000
Career Earnings: $10,013,799

Uncategorized

, , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

Comments

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home