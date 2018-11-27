NBA Free Agency 2019: Shooting Guards

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
1. Jimmy Butler
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
20.9 ppg, 5.0 apg
A tough, two-way wing who can defend multiple positions and score 20 per night at a very efficient level.
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Team: Golden State Warriors
22.6 ppg, 3.7 rpg
One of the best shooters in league history, he is also an extremely able defender who seemingly never gets injured. 2019 will likely be the summer he gets his first major contract, most likely from Golden State.
3. JJ Redick
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
18.1 ppg, 3.2 apg
Despite it being his age-34 season, putting up a career-high in points. One of the best shooters the game has to offer.
4. Danny Green
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Toronto Raptors
9.4 ppg, 3.7 rpg
Has regained some of his prime-San-Antonio-days form. Shooting over 40 percent from three while playing hounding defense on the perimeter.
5. Tyreke Evans
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Indiana Pacers
10.6 ppg, 2.9 apg
Has had trouble finding his 2017-18 form as a member of the Pacers. Good bench scorer who can take over primary creator duties for stints as a reserve.
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
16.1 ppg, 2.6 apg
Remains a league-average three-point shooter and an all right defender.
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Atlanta Hawks
13.4 ppg, 4.1 rpg
Athletic wing who has really improved his skill level.
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Orlando Magic
13.5 ppg, 3.0 rpg
Athletic perimeter player who can knock down triples with aplomb.
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Memphis Grizzlies
10.9 ppg, 3.4 rpg
Reliable wing. Plays hard on both ends. Above-average stroke from three.
10. Allen Crabbe
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
7.9 ppg, 3.2 rpg
Struggling with his outside shot this season, but still a 39.1 percent shooter from three for his career.
11. Austin Rivers
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Washington Wizards
7.2 ppg, 2.2 rpg
Solid backup guard. Likes to score one-on-one. Gets after it on defense.
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
13.4 ppg, 5.2 rpg
Really good defender and rebounder from the 2-guard spot. Should have thrived next to LeBron, but it’s not happening.
13. Rodney McGruder
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Miami Heat
12.4 ppg, 4.9 rpg
Keeps it simple offensively both with his passes and knowing when to shoot. Good three-point stroke, too. Pesters opponents defensively and almost always manages to come up with loose balls.
14. Seth Curry
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-2 / Team: Portland Trail Blazers
4.6 ppg, 1.4 rpg
Still working his way back from the injury that kept him out all last season. Solid scorer who has the patented Curry shooting touch.
