NBA Free Agency 2019: Small Forwards

1. Kevin Durant
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: Golden State Warriors
28.2 ppg, 7.8 rpg
One of the three best players in the NBA. Will the summer of 2019 finally be the offseason where Kevin Durant starts taking free-agent pitches seriously again?
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Toronto Raptors
24.7 ppg, 8.5 rpg
Now healthy, he’s one of the best players in the league again. Leonard will surely command a huge contract next summer; the question is, will Toronto do enough this season to keep him around long-term?
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
19.2 ppg, 5.4 rpg
One of the most underrated wings in basketball. He scores efficiently, as well as distributes, rebounds and defends all at above-average rates for his position.
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
17.1 ppg, 4.6 rpg
He’s still just entering his prime even though it feels like he’s been around forever. Good scorer, especially out of the post, but just an average three-point threat.
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Indiana Pacers
15.6 ppg, 3.6 rpg
Also putting up a career-high in points. Also one of the best shooters in the NBA. Converting a ridiculous 52.5 percent of his threes.
Team Option / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Charlotte Hornets
8.6 ppg, 5.9 rpg
He lacks any semblance of a jump shot, but he produces points as a cutter and when posting up. Couple that with his elite wing defense, and you have a solid, underrated player.
7. Trevor Ariza
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Phoenix Suns
10.0 ppg, 5.5 rpg
Not that young, but still one of the better 3-and-D players in the NBA.
Team Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Chicago Bulls
16.2 ppg, 7.1 rpg
Looks healthy as a member of the Bulls. Has proven to still be a really good scorer. Chicago is better, statistically, with him on the floor.
9. Kelly Oubre
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Washington Wizards
12.1 ppg, 4.4 rpg
Athletic wing who can make an impact as a cutter and on the offensive glass. However, shooting has regressed once again.
10. Rudy Gay
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
14.5 ppg, 7.5 rpg
Had a solid comeback season in his return last year from a torn Achilles. Can still score when called upon, though not at the high-volume pace of his prime.
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 0-0 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
5.0 ppg, 1.8 rpg
Doesn’t get much credit, but a do-the-dirty-work player who you ultimately want on your side. Fits the 3-and-D archetype perfectly.
12. Wilson Chandler
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
5.6 ppg, 4.1 rpg
Decent scorer and defender on the wing. Experienced player.
