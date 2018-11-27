USA Today Sports

NBA Free Agency 2019: Small Forwards

NBA Free Agency 2019: Small Forwards

NBA Free Agency 2019: Small Forwards

Player Option / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: Golden State Warriors
28.2 ppg, 7.8 rpg

One of the three best players in the NBA. Will the summer of 2019 finally be the offseason where Kevin Durant starts taking free-agent pitches seriously again?
Agent: Rich Kleiman
2018/19 Earnings: $30,000,000
Career Earnings: $157,183,333
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Toronto Raptors
24.7 ppg, 8.5 rpg

Now healthy, he’s one of the best players in the league again. Leonard will surely command a huge contract next summer; the question is, will Toronto do enough this season to keep him around long-term?
Agent: Dennis Robertson
2018/19 Earnings: $23,114,066
Career Earnings: $60,899,944
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
19.2 ppg, 5.4 rpg

One of the most underrated wings in basketball. He scores efficiently, as well as distributes, rebounds and defends all at above-average rates for his position. 
Agent: Michael Lindeman
2018/19 Earnings: $13,000,000
Career Earnings: $46,177,719
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
17.1 ppg, 4.6 rpg

He’s still just entering his prime even though it feels like he’s been around forever. Good scorer, especially out of the post, but just an average three-point threat.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2018/19 Earnings: $24,107,258
Career Earnings: $57,874,032
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Indiana Pacers
15.6 ppg, 3.6 rpg

Also putting up a career-high in points. Also one of the best shooters in the NBA. Converting a ridiculous 52.5 percent of his threes.
Agent: Jason Ranne
2018/19 Earnings: $10,500,000
Career Earnings: $21,091,796
Team Option / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Charlotte Hornets
8.6 ppg, 5.9 rpg

He lacks any semblance of a jump shot, but he produces points as a cutter and when posting up. Couple that with his elite wing defense, and you have a solid, underrated player.
Agent: Leon Rose
2018/19 Earnings: $13,000,000
Career Earnings: $46,760,923
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Phoenix Suns
10.0 ppg, 5.5 rpg

Not that young, but still one of the better 3-and-D players in the NBA.
Agent: Steve Heumann
2018/19 Earnings: $15,000,000
Career Earnings: $74,995,477
Team Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Chicago Bulls
16.2 ppg, 7.1 rpg

Looks healthy as a member of the Bulls. Has proven to still be a really good scorer. Chicago is better, statistically, with him on the floor. 
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2018/19 Earnings: $20,000,000
Career Earnings: $22,239,712
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Washington Wizards
12.1 ppg, 4.4 rpg

Athletic wing who can make an impact as a cutter and on the offensive glass. However, shooting has regressed once again. 
Agent: Bill Duffy
2018/19 Earnings: $3,208,630
Career Earnings: $6,019,920
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
14.5 ppg, 7.5 rpg

Had a solid comeback season in his return last year from a torn Achilles. Can still score when called upon, though not at the high-volume pace of his prime.
Agent: Roger Montgomery
2018/19 Earnings: $10,087,200
Career Earnings: $124,025,870
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 0-0 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
5.0 ppg, 1.8 rpg

Doesn’t get much credit, but a do-the-dirty-work player who you ultimately want on your side. Fits the 3-and-D archetype perfectly.
Agent: Francois Nyam
2018/19 Earnings: $4,320,500
Career Earnings: $25,811,485
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
5.6 ppg, 4.1 rpg

Decent scorer and defender on the wing. Experienced player. 
Agent: Sam Permut
2018/19 Earnings: $12,800,562
Career Earnings: $75,623,774

