NBA Free Agency 2019: The top players

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
|
1. Kevin Durant
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: Golden State Warriors
28.2 ppg, 7.8 rpg
|
One of the three best players in the NBA. Will the summer of 2019 finally be the offseason where Kevin Durant starts taking free-agent pitches seriously again?
|
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Toronto Raptors
24.7 ppg, 8.5 rpg
|
Now healthy, he’s one of the best players in the league again. Leonard will surely command a huge contract next summer; the question is, will Toronto do enough this season to keep him around long-term?
|
3. Kyrie Irving
Player Option / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Boston Celtics
21.7 ppg, 6.2 apg
|
A high-scoring guard who has improved upon his distribution skills since joining the Celtics. Looks to be 100 percent back from the knee injury that hampered him last season, so a max deal should be in his future.
|
4. Jimmy Butler
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
20.9 ppg, 5.0 apg
|
A tough, two-way wing who can defend multiple positions and score 20 per night at a very efficient level.
|
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Team: Golden State Warriors
22.6 ppg, 3.7 rpg
|
One of the best shooters in league history, he is also an extremely able defender who seemingly never gets injured. 2019 will likely be the summer he gets his first major contract, most likely from Golden State.
|
6. Kemba Walker
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Charlotte Hornets
28.2 ppg, 6.6 apg
|
For the past three seasons, Kemba Walker has performed like an elite point guard but has been getting paid like merely a good one. Now that he’s playing at an even higher level, that will undoubtedly change next offseason.
|
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-11 / Team: New York Knicks
|
One of the most unique talents in the NBA thanks to his blend of rim protection and three-point touch. He’s coming off a major injury (ACL tear) so it’ll be important to note how he looks upon his return. Will his return even be in the 2018-19 season?
|
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Golden State Warriors
|
It’s rare to see a player return from a torn Achilles and fully regain their pre-injury form. Especially big men. Will DeMarcus Cousins be the exception to the rule? If he is, the Warriors are only going to be more unfair once he returns.
|
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
21.5 ppg, 8.7 rpg
|
Tobias Harris’ improvements as an three-point shooter have helped him blossom into the prototypical modern-day stretch four. Will be a hot commodity once he hits free agency.
|
10. Khris Middleton
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
19.2 ppg, 5.4 rpg
|
One of the most underrated wings in basketball. He scores efficiently, as well as distributes, rebounds and defends all at above-average rates for his position.
|
11. Nikola Mirotic
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
19.1 ppg, 10.8 rpg
|
An excellent floor-spacing big man with quick feet defensively. Took his career performance in 2017-18 and has gotten even better, and more consistent, this season.
|
12. Al Horford
Player Option / Center / 6-10 / Team: Boston Celtics
11.5 ppg, 6.4 rpg
|
He doesn’t score a bunch of points, but his all-around game is excellent. Few big men have Horford’s blend of playmaking and defensive aptitude.
|
13. Marc Gasol
Player Option / Center / 7-1 / Team: Memphis Grizzlies
18.1 ppg, 9.7 rpg
|
His skill as an outside shooter and passer should help his game age nicely. Knocking down a career-best 39.5 percent from three.
|
14. Nikola Vucevic
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Orlando Magic
20.4 ppg, 11.3 rpg
|
His numbers this year, across the board, have been monstrous. Elite rebounder and outside shooter for a center.
|
15. Goran Dragic
Player Option / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Miami Heat
16.3 ppg, 4.7 apg
|
You can start to see signs of regression, which makes sense since he’ll be entering his age-32 season next year. Still, he’s coming off an All-Star campaign and is among the upper half of starting point guards in the NBA.
|
16. Eric Bledsoe
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
15.3 ppg, 6.2 apg
|
Good point-guard defender and has become a more efficient scorer. Making over 50 percent of his field-goal attempts for the first time. Playing the best winning basketball of his career.
|
17. Julius Randle
Player Option / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
18.1 ppg, 9.0 rpg
|
Elite finisher around the paint. Specializes in using athleticism to drive by slower big men. Has been a great fit in his first year with the Pelicans. Averaging career numbers in multiple categories.
|
18. DeAndre Jordan
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
11.4 ppg, 13.6 rpg
|
Even in his 30s, still one of the best rebounders the NBA has to offer. Excellent screen-setter, who is really helping Luka Doncic and Dennis Smith shine.
|
19. Terry Rozier
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: Boston Celtics
7.9 ppg, 4.0 rpg
|
Numbers have taken a dip now that he’s returned to a full-time bench role. Proved in 2017-18 that he can handle starting point-guard duties, and handle them with aplomb.
|
20. D’Angelo Russell
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-5 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
17.8 ppg, 5.5 apg
|
Finally starting to put it all together on a consistent basis. A lead guard that uses his jumper and slippery dribbling to score, and who is an underrated distributor.
|
21. Enes Kanter
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: New York Knicks
15.2 ppg, 12.0 rpg
|
Great scorer down low, ferocious rebounder and a fantastic finisher out of the pick-and-roll, his problems are a lack of a three-point shot and subpar defensive contributions.
|
22. Paul Millsap
Team Option / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Denver Nuggets
12.9 ppg, 6.7 rpg
|
Averaging his lowest points per game in nine years. Still a versatile big man who can defend at a high level and score when needed.
|
23. Harrison Barnes
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
17.1 ppg, 4.6 rpg
|
He’s still just entering his prime even though it feels like he’s been around forever. Good scorer, especially out of the post, but just an average three-point threat.
|
24. Hassan Whiteside
Player Option / Center / 7-0 / Team: Miami Heat
13.3 ppg, 14.1 rpg
|
Bounced back nicely thus far after an up-and-down 2017-18. Leading the league in blocks per game and even spacing the floor a bit this season.
|
Player Option / Center / 6-11 / Team: Toronto Raptors
13.0 ppg, 7.7 rpg
|
Putting up crazy numbers per-36 minutes. Has really found his niche as a sub-20-minute-nightly big man who dominates against second units and only starts when facing more traditional centers.
|
26. Ricky Rubio
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-4 / Team: Utah Jazz
12.9 ppg, 6.5 apg
|
Reliable floor general. Coach-on-the-floor type who has become a respectable three-point shooter.
|
Restricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Sacramento Kings
14.5 ppg, 8.1 rpg
|
Bouncy big man who can switch defensively and throw down with the best of them. Putting up career marks in just about every stat.
|
28. JJ Redick
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
18.1 ppg, 3.2 apg
|
Despite it being his age-34 season, putting up a career-high in points. One of the best shooters the game has to offer.
|
29. Bojan Bogdanovic
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Indiana Pacers
15.6 ppg, 3.6 rpg
|
Also putting up a career-high in points. Also one of the best shooters in the NBA. Converting a ridiculous 52.5 percent of his threes.
|
30. Derrick Rose
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
19.5 ppg, 4.6 apg
|
Almost out of nowhere, he has started to resemble his old self. Shooting a career-best 47.8 percent from three, which has helped him offset his drop in athleticism.
|
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-6 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
15.9 ppg, 5.0 apg
|
One of the most underrated floor generals in the NBA. Uses his size and length at the lead-guard spot to get buckets. If he keeps hitting threes at an above-average rate, he’ll continue to thrive.
|
32. Danny Green
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Toronto Raptors
9.4 ppg, 3.7 rpg
|
Has regained some of his prime-San-Antonio-days form. Shooting over 40 percent from three while playing hounding defense on the perimeter.
|
33. Thaddeus Young
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Indiana Pacers
9.9 ppg, 5.3 rpg
|
His numbers are down but still an important contributor thanks to his defense and finishing around the basket.
|
34. Darren Collison
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Team: Indiana Pacers
8.9 ppg, 4.2 apg
|
Has struggled to find a rhythm this season. Can still run an offense and jump passing lanes defensively at a high level.
|
35. Marcus Morris
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Boston Celtics
13.6 ppg, 6.4 rpg
|
Provides the Celtics with an element of toughness they wouldn’t have without him. Solid scoring big man who can iso, post-up and shoot the long ball.
|
36. Brook Lopez
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
11.4 ppg, 3.5 rpg
|
One of the few big men in the league who can shoot threes and protect the paint at above-average rates. He’s already in his 30’s, but his game has aged nicely thanks to his high skill level.
|
37. Jeff Teague
Player Option / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
13.0 ppg, 7.6 apg
|
Good one-on-one scorer who can dish the rock and rack up takeaways on defense.
|
Team Option / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Charlotte Hornets
8.6 ppg, 5.9 rpg
|
He lacks any semblance of a jump shot, but he produces points as a cutter and when posting up. Couple that with his elite wing defense, and you have a solid, underrated player.
|
39. Tyreke Evans
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Indiana Pacers
10.6 ppg, 2.9 apg
|
Has had trouble finding his 2017-18 form as a member of the Pacers. Good bench scorer who can take over primary creator duties for stints as a reserve.
|
40. Patrick Beverley
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
6.9 ppg, 4.2 apg
|
Complete pest defensively. A guy you want on your side to close a tight game.
|
41. Trevor Ariza
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Phoenix Suns
10.0 ppg, 5.5 rpg
|
Not that young, but still one of the better 3-and-D players in the NBA.
|
42. Jabari Parker
Team Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Chicago Bulls
16.2 ppg, 7.1 rpg
|
Looks healthy as a member of the Bulls. Has proven to still be a really good scorer. Chicago is better, statistically, with him on the floor.
|
43. Taj Gibson
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
10.8 ppg, 6.6 rpg
|
Tough, throwback big with a decent jumper. Hard-nosed defender.
|
44. Dwight Howard
Player Option / Center / 6-11 / Team: Washington Wizards
12.8 ppg, 9.2 rpg
|
Has played decently when he’s been healthy. Problem is, he hasn’t been healthy that often this season. Might continue to be a problem going forward considering his age (33).
|
45. Markieff Morris
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Washington Wizards
10.4 ppg, 4.7 rpg
|
A tough power forward with decent scoring touch from the outside. The type of enforcer you want to have a role on your team.
|
46. Al-Farouq Aminu
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Portland Trail Blazers
8.2 ppg, 8.3 rpg
|
Not a great scorer, but does the little things that help you win. Plus defender from the wing.
|
47. Isaiah Thomas
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 5-9 / Team: Denver Nuggets
|
Has yet to play this season. His hip injury will be a major hindrance to his free agency, unless he can get back and prove he’s still got some of his old self left.
|
48. Kelly Oubre
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Washington Wizards
12.1 ppg, 4.4 rpg
|
Athletic wing who can make an impact as a cutter and on the offensive glass. However, shooting has regressed once again.
|
49. Wesley Matthews
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
16.1 ppg, 2.6 apg
|
Remains a league-average three-point shooter and an all right defender.
|
50. Rudy Gay
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
14.5 ppg, 7.5 rpg
|
Had a solid comeback season in his return last year from a torn Achilles. Can still score when called upon, though not at the high-volume pace of his prime.
|
51. Bobby Portis
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Chicago Bulls
10.5 ppg, 10.0 rpg
|
Excellent bench scorer for a big man and appeared to be improving his defense and rebounding prior to going down with a knee injury.
|
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 0-0 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
5.0 ppg, 1.8 rpg
|
Doesn’t get much credit, but a do-the-dirty-work player who you ultimately want on your side. Fits the 3-and-D archetype perfectly.
|
53. Robin Lopez
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Chicago
4.3 ppg, 2.0 rpg
|
Numbers have taken a plummet as the Bulls have gone with a youth movement. Still a serviceable backup center.
|
54. TJ McConnell
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
3.9 ppg, 2.4 apg
|
His numbers don’t measure his impact. Could even be a decent starter in the right situation.
|
55. Nerlens Noel
Player Option / Center / 6-11 / Team: Oklahoma City Thunder
5.0 ppg, 5.1 rpg
|
After a tough year-and-a-half in Dallas, has bounced back nicely coming off the bench for the Thunder. Athletic big man. Performs best on the defensive end and as a rim-runner on offense.
|
56. Rajon Rondo
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
8.5 ppg, 6.5 apg
|
Still a productive point guard who can rack up assists and wreak havoc defensively by jumping passing lanes.
|
57. Malcolm Brogdon
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-5 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
14.8 ppg, 3.2 apg
|
Can play either guard spot effectively. Has blossomed into a knock-down three-point shooter.
|
58. Elfrid Payton
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
9.7 ppg, 5.3 apg
|
Injury troubles have plagued him this season. Hard-nosed, two-way floor general.
|
59. Kent Bazemore
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Atlanta Hawks
13.4 ppg, 4.1 rpg
|
Athletic wing who has really improved his skill level.
|
60. JaVale McGee
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
13.2 ppg, 6.5 rpg
|
Having a career season as far as consistent nightly impact. Fantastic rim protector who is really good scoring out of the pick-and-roll.
|
61. Terrence Ross
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Orlando Magic
13.5 ppg, 3.0 rpg
|
Athletic perimeter player who can knock down triples with aplomb.
|
62. Garrett Temple
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Memphis Grizzlies
10.9 ppg, 3.4 rpg
|
Reliable wing. Plays hard on both ends. Above-average stroke from three.
|
63. Allen Crabbe
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
7.9 ppg, 3.2 rpg
|
Struggling with his outside shot this season, but still a 39.1 percent shooter from three for his career.
|
64. Wilson Chandler
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
5.6 ppg, 4.1 rpg
|
Decent scorer and defender on the wing. Experienced player.
|
65. Austin Rivers
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Washington Wizards
7.2 ppg, 2.2 rpg
|
Solid backup guard. Likes to score one-on-one. Gets after it on defense.
|
66. Marvin Williams
Player Option / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Charlotte Hornets
8.2 ppg, 4.8 rpg
|
Floor-spacing 4-man with underrated defensive versatility.
|
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
13.4 ppg, 5.2 rpg
|
Really good defender and rebounder from the 2-guard spot. Should have thrived next to LeBron, but it’s not happening.
|
68. Rodney McGruder
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Miami Heat
12.4 ppg, 4.9 rpg
|
Keeps it simple offensively both with his passes and knowing when to shoot. Good three-point stroke, too. Pesters opponents defensively and almost always manages to come up with loose balls.
|
69. Seth Curry
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-2 / Team: Portland Trail Blazers
4.6 ppg, 1.4 rpg
|
Still working his way back from the injury that kept him out all last season. Solid scorer who has the patented Curry shooting touch.
|
70. Kyle O’Quinn
Unrestricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: Indiana Pacers
2.5 ppg, 2.4 rpg
|
Having trouble getting playing time with the Pacers due to the team’s stacked frontcourt. Performs well when called upon thanks to his defensive toughness and soft touch on offense.
Uncategorized, Free Agency, Karl-Anthony Towns, Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves, Toronto Raptors
Comments