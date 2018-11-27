USA Today Sports

NBA Free Agency 2019: The top players

NBA Free Agency 2019: The top players

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS

Player Option / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: Golden State Warriors
28.2 ppg, 7.8 rpg

One of the three best players in the NBA. Will the summer of 2019 finally be the offseason where Kevin Durant starts taking free-agent pitches seriously again?
Agent: Rich Kleiman
2018/19 Earnings: $30,000,000
Career Earnings: $157,183,333
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Toronto Raptors
24.7 ppg, 8.5 rpg

Now healthy, he’s one of the best players in the league again. Leonard will surely command a huge contract next summer; the question is, will Toronto do enough this season to keep him around long-term?
Agent: Dennis Robertson
2018/19 Earnings: $23,114,066
Career Earnings: $60,899,944
Player Option / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Boston Celtics
21.7 ppg, 6.2 apg

A high-scoring guard who has improved upon his distribution skills since joining the Celtics. Looks to be 100 percent back from the knee injury that hampered him last season, so a max deal should be in his future.
Agent: Jeff Wechsler
2018/19 Earnings: $20,099,189
Career Earnings: $75,108,436
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
20.9 ppg, 5.0 apg

A tough, two-way wing who can defend multiple positions and score 20 per night at a very efficient level. 
Agent: Bernie Lee
2018/19 Earnings: $19,841,627
Career Earnings: $60,025,227
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Team: Golden State Warriors
22.6 ppg, 3.7 rpg

One of the best shooters in league history, he is also an extremely able defender who seemingly never gets injured. 2019 will likely be the summer he gets his first major contract, most likely from Golden State.
Agent: Greg Lawrence
2018/19 Earnings: $18,988,725
Career Earnings: $59,318,274
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Charlotte Hornets
28.2 ppg, 6.6 apg

For the past three seasons, Kemba Walker has performed like an elite point guard but has been getting paid like merely a good one. Now that he’s playing at an even higher level, that will undoubtedly change next offseason.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2018/19 Earnings: $12,000,000
Career Earnings: $46,199,401
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-11 / Team: New York Knicks

One of the most unique talents in the NBA thanks to his blend of rim protection and three-point touch. He’s coming off a major injury (ACL tear) so it’ll be important to note how he looks upon his return. Will his return even be in the 2018-19 season? 
Agent: Janis Porzingis
2018/19 Earnings: $5,697,054
Career Earnings: $12,953,040
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Golden State Warriors

It’s rare to see a player return from a torn Achilles and fully regain their pre-injury form. Especially big men. Will DeMarcus Cousins be the exception to the rule? If he is, the Warriors are only going to be more unfair once he returns.
Agent: Jarinn Akana
2018/19 Earnings: $5,337,000
Career Earnings: $80,711,986
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
21.5 ppg, 8.7 rpg

Tobias Harris’ improvements as an three-point shooter have helped him blossom into the prototypical modern-day stretch four. Will be a hot commodity once he hits free agency.
Agent: Torrel Harris
2018/19 Earnings: $14,800,000
Career Earnings: $55,749,880
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
19.2 ppg, 5.4 rpg

One of the most underrated wings in basketball. He scores efficiently, as well as distributes, rebounds and defends all at above-average rates for his position. 
Agent: Michael Lindeman
2018/19 Earnings: $13,000,000
Career Earnings: $46,177,719
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
19.1 ppg, 10.8 rpg

An excellent floor-spacing big man with quick feet defensively. Took his career performance in 2017-18 and has gotten even better, and more consistent, this season.
Agent: Bill Duffy
2018/19 Earnings: $12,500,000
Career Earnings: $29,131,175
Player Option / Center / 6-10 / Team: Boston Celtics
11.5 ppg, 6.4 rpg

He doesn’t score a bunch of points, but his all-around game is excellent. Few big men have Horford’s blend of playmaking and defensive aptitude. 
Agent: Jason Glushon
2018/19 Earnings: $28,928,710
Career Earnings: $129,458,059
Player Option / Center / 7-1 / Team: Memphis Grizzlies
18.1 ppg, 9.7 rpg

His skill as an outside shooter and passer should help his game age nicely. Knocking down a career-best 39.5 percent from three. 
Agent: Steve Heumann
2018/19 Earnings: $24,119,025
Career Earnings: $128,292,718
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Orlando Magic
20.4 ppg, 11.3 rpg

His numbers this year, across the board, have been monstrous. Elite rebounder and outside shooter for a center. 
Agent: Rade Filipovich
2018/19 Earnings: $12,750,000
Career Earnings: $42,838,639
Player Option / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Miami Heat
16.3 ppg, 4.7 apg

You can start to see signs of regression, which makes sense since he’ll be entering his age-32 season next year. Still, he’s coming off an All-Star campaign and is among the upper half of starting point guards in the NBA. 
Agent: Rade Filipovich
2018/19 Earnings: $18,109,175
Career Earnings: $77,379,858
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
15.3 ppg, 6.2 apg

Good point-guard defender and has become a more efficient scorer. Making over 50 percent of his field-goal attempts for the first time. Playing the best winning basketball of his career. 
Agent: Rich Paul
2018/19 Earnings: $15,000,000
Career Earnings: $62,104,069
Player Option / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
18.1 ppg, 9.0 rpg

Elite finisher around the paint. Specializes in using athleticism to drive by slower big men. Has been a great fit in his first year with the Pelicans. Averaging career numbers in multiple categories. 
Agent: Aaron Mintz
2018/19 Earnings: $8,641,000
Career Earnings: $13,545,962
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
11.4 ppg, 13.6 rpg

Even in his 30s, still one of the best rebounders the NBA has to offer. Excellent screen-setter, who is really helping Luka Doncic and Dennis Smith shine.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2018/19 Earnings: $22,897,200
Career Earnings: $106,710,175
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: Boston Celtics
7.9 ppg, 4.0 rpg

Numbers have taken a dip now that he’s returned to a full-time bench role. Proved in 2017-18 that he can handle starting point-guard duties, and handle them with aplomb. 
Agent: Aaron Turner
2018/19 Earnings: $3,050,389
Career Earnings: $5,719,320
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-5 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
17.8 ppg, 5.5 apg

Finally starting to put it all together on a consistent basis. A lead guard that uses his jumper and slippery dribbling to score, and who is an underrated distributor. 
Agent: Austin Brown
2018/19 Earnings: $7,019,698
Career Earnings: $15,998,280
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: New York Knicks
15.2 ppg, 12.0 rpg

Great scorer down low, ferocious rebounder and a fantastic finisher out of the pick-and-roll, his problems are a lack of a three-point shot and subpar defensive contributions.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2018/19 Earnings: $18,622,514
Career Earnings: $74,898,362
Team Option / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Denver Nuggets
12.9 ppg, 6.7 rpg

Averaging his lowest points per game in nine years. Still a versatile big man who can defend at a high level and score when needed.
Agent: DeAngelo Simmons
2018/19 Earnings: $29,230,769
Career Earnings: $121,314,973
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
17.1 ppg, 4.6 rpg

He’s still just entering his prime even though it feels like he’s been around forever. Good scorer, especially out of the post, but just an average three-point threat.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2018/19 Earnings: $24,107,258
Career Earnings: $57,874,032
Player Option / Center / 7-0 / Team: Miami Heat
13.3 ppg, 14.1 rpg

Bounced back nicely thus far after an up-and-down 2017-18. Leading the league in blocks per game and even spacing the floor a bit this season. 
Agent: Sean Kennedy
2018/19 Earnings: $24,434,262
Career Earnings: $49,157,652
Player Option / Center / 6-11 / Team: Toronto Raptors
13.0 ppg, 7.7 rpg

Putting up crazy numbers per-36 minutes. Has really found his niche as a sub-20-minute-nightly big man who dominates against second units and only starts when facing more traditional centers.
Agent: Leon Rose
2018/19 Earnings: $16,539,326
Career Earnings: $45,082,618
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-4 / Team: Utah Jazz
12.9 ppg, 6.5 apg

Reliable floor general. Coach-on-the-floor type who has become a respectable three-point shooter.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2018/19 Earnings: $14,800,000
Career Earnings: $55,216,408
Restricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Sacramento Kings
14.5 ppg, 8.1 rpg

Bouncy big man who can switch defensively and throw down with the best of them. Putting up career marks in just about every stat. 
Agent: Roger Montgomery
2018/19 Earnings: $4,696,874
Career Earnings: $15,350,475
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
18.1 ppg, 3.2 apg

Despite it being his age-34 season, putting up a career-high in points. One of the best shooters the game has to offer.
Agent: Aaron Mintz
2018/19 Earnings: $12,250,000
Career Earnings: $78,516,715
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Indiana Pacers
15.6 ppg, 3.6 rpg

Also putting up a career-high in points. Also one of the best shooters in the NBA. Converting a ridiculous 52.5 percent of his threes.
Agent: Jason Ranne
2018/19 Earnings: $10,500,000
Career Earnings: $21,091,796
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
19.5 ppg, 4.6 apg

Almost out of nowhere, he has started to resemble his old self. Shooting a career-best 47.8 percent from three, which has helped him offset his drop in athleticism. 
Agent: BJ Armstrong
2018/19 Earnings: $2,176,260
Career Earnings: $120,415,866
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-6 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
15.9 ppg, 5.0 apg

One of the most underrated floor generals in the NBA. Uses his size and length at the lead-guard spot to get buckets. If he keeps hitting threes at an above-average rate, he’ll continue to thrive.
Agent: Sam Goldfeder
2018/19 Earnings: $1,656,092
Career Earnings: $4,641,095
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Toronto Raptors
9.4 ppg, 3.7 rpg

Has regained some of his prime-San-Antonio-days form. Shooting over 40 percent from three while playing hounding defense on the perimeter. 
Agent: Joe Branch
2018/19 Earnings: $10,000,000
Career Earnings: $42,607,624
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Indiana Pacers
9.9 ppg, 5.3 rpg

His numbers are down but still an important contributor thanks to his defense and finishing around the basket.
Agent: Jim Tanner
2018/19 Earnings: $13,764,045
Career Earnings: $81,810,523
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Team: Indiana Pacers
8.9 ppg, 4.2 apg

Has struggled to find a rhythm this season. Can still run an offense and jump passing lanes defensively at a high level.
Agent: Bill Duffy
2018/19 Earnings: $10,000,000
Career Earnings: $33,059,051
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Boston Celtics
13.6 ppg, 6.4 rpg

Provides the Celtics with an element of toughness they wouldn’t have without him. Solid scoring big man who can iso, post-up and shoot the long ball.
Agent: Rich Paul
2018/19 Earnings: $5,375,000
Career Earnings: $22,928,419
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
11.4 ppg, 3.5 rpg

One of the few big men in the league who can shoot threes and protect the paint at above-average rates. He’s already in his 30’s, but his game has aged nicely thanks to his high skill level.
Agent: Darren ‘Mats’ Matsubara
2018/19 Earnings: $3,382,000
Career Earnings: $117,423,487
Player Option / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
13.0 ppg, 7.6 apg

Good one-on-one scorer who can dish the rock and rack up takeaways on defense.
Agent: JR Hensley
2018/19 Earnings: $19,000,000
Career Earnings: $58,355,440
Team Option / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Charlotte Hornets
8.6 ppg, 5.9 rpg

He lacks any semblance of a jump shot, but he produces points as a cutter and when posting up. Couple that with his elite wing defense, and you have a solid, underrated player.
Agent: Leon Rose
2018/19 Earnings: $13,000,000
Career Earnings: $46,760,923
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Indiana Pacers
10.6 ppg, 2.9 apg

Has had trouble finding his 2017-18 form as a member of the Pacers. Good bench scorer who can take over primary creator duties for stints as a reserve.
Agent: Darren ‘Mats’ Matsubara
2018/19 Earnings: $12,400,000
Career Earnings: $63,831,924
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
6.9 ppg, 4.2 apg

Complete pest defensively. A guy you want on your side to close a tight game. 
Agent: Bill Duffy
2018/19 Earnings: $5,027,028
Career Earnings: $20,774,362
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Phoenix Suns
10.0 ppg, 5.5 rpg

Not that young, but still one of the better 3-and-D players in the NBA.
Agent: Steve Heumann
2018/19 Earnings: $15,000,000
Career Earnings: $74,995,477
Team Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Chicago Bulls
16.2 ppg, 7.1 rpg

Looks healthy as a member of the Bulls. Has proven to still be a really good scorer. Chicago is better, statistically, with him on the floor. 
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2018/19 Earnings: $20,000,000
Career Earnings: $22,239,712
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
10.8 ppg, 6.6 rpg

Tough, throwback big with a decent jumper. Hard-nosed defender.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2018/19 Earnings: $14,000,000
Career Earnings: $52,275,668
Player Option / Center / 6-11 / Team: Washington Wizards
12.8 ppg, 9.2 rpg

Has played decently when he’s been healthy. Problem is, he hasn’t been healthy that often this season. Might continue to be a problem going forward considering his age (33).
Agent: Aaron Goodwin
2018/19 Earnings: $24,256,725
Career Earnings: $210,235,761
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Washington Wizards
10.4 ppg, 4.7 rpg

A tough power forward with decent scoring touch from the outside. The type of enforcer you want to have a role on your team.
Agent: Rich Paul
2018/19 Earnings: $8,600,000
Career Earnings: $32,031,329
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Portland Trail Blazers
8.2 ppg, 8.3 rpg

Not a great scorer, but does the little things that help you win. Plus defender from the wing.
Agent: Raymond Brothers
2018/19 Earnings: $6,957,105
Career Earnings: $35,502,591
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 5-9 / Team: Denver Nuggets

Has yet to play this season. His hip injury will be a major hindrance to his free agency, unless he can get back and prove he’s still got some of his old self left.
Agent: Sam Goldfeder
2018/19 Earnings: $2,029,463
Career Earnings: $30,175,846
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Washington Wizards
12.1 ppg, 4.4 rpg

Athletic wing who can make an impact as a cutter and on the offensive glass. However, shooting has regressed once again. 
Agent: Bill Duffy
2018/19 Earnings: $3,208,630
Career Earnings: $6,019,920
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
16.1 ppg, 2.6 apg

Remains a league-average three-point shooter and an all right defender.
Agent: Jeff Austin
2018/19 Earnings: $18,622,513
Career Earnings: $18,622,513
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
14.5 ppg, 7.5 rpg

Had a solid comeback season in his return last year from a torn Achilles. Can still score when called upon, though not at the high-volume pace of his prime.
Agent: Roger Montgomery
2018/19 Earnings: $10,087,200
Career Earnings: $124,025,870
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Chicago Bulls
10.5 ppg, 10.0 rpg

Excellent bench scorer for a big man and appeared to be improving his defense and rebounding prior to going down with a knee injury. 
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2018/19 Earnings: $2,494,346
Career Earnings: $4,361,160
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 0-0 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
5.0 ppg, 1.8 rpg

Doesn’t get much credit, but a do-the-dirty-work player who you ultimately want on your side. Fits the 3-and-D archetype perfectly.
Agent: Francois Nyam
2018/19 Earnings: $4,320,500
Career Earnings: $25,811,485
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Chicago
4.3 ppg, 2.0 rpg

Numbers have taken a plummet as the Bulls have gone with a youth movement. Still a serviceable backup center.
Agent: Darren ‘Mats’ Matsubara
2018/19 Earnings: $14,357,750
Career Earnings: $78,484,389
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
3.9 ppg, 2.4 apg

His numbers don’t measure his impact. Could even be a decent starter in the right situation.
Agent: Chris Emens
2018/19 Earnings: $1,600,520
Career Earnings: $4,471,631
Player Option / Center / 6-11 / Team: Oklahoma City Thunder
5.0 ppg, 5.1 rpg

After a tough year-and-a-half in Dallas, has bounced back nicely coming off the bench for the Thunder. Athletic big man. Performs best on the defensive end and as a rim-runner on offense.
Agent: Rich Paul
2018/19 Earnings: $1,757,429
Career Earnings: $20,274,757
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
8.5 ppg, 6.5 apg

Still a productive point guard who can rack up assists and wreak havoc defensively by jumping passing lanes. 
Agent: Bill Duffy
2018/19 Earnings: $9,000,000
Career Earnings: $88,622,794
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-5 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
14.8 ppg, 3.2 apg

Can play either guard spot effectively. Has blossomed into a knock-down three-point shooter. 
Agent: Danielle Cantor
2018/19 Earnings: $1,544,951
Career Earnings: $2,237,611
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
9.7 ppg, 5.3 apg

Injury troubles have plagued him this season. Hard-nosed, two-way floor general.
Agent: Aaron Mintz
2018/19 Earnings: $3,000,000
Career Earnings: $3,849,500
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Atlanta Hawks
13.4 ppg, 4.1 rpg

Athletic wing who has really improved his skill level.
Agent: Austin Walton
2018/19 Earnings: $18,089,888
Career Earnings: $55,992,814
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
13.2 ppg, 6.5 rpg

Having a career season as far as consistent nightly impact. Fantastic rim protector who is really good scoring out of the pick-and-roll. 
Agent: BJ Armstrong
2018/19 Earnings: $2,393,887
Career Earnings: $57,657,268
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Orlando Magic
13.5 ppg, 3.0 rpg

Athletic perimeter player who can knock down triples with aplomb.
Agent: Aaron Mintz
2018/19 Earnings: $10,500,000
Career Earnings: $42,589,837
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Memphis Grizzlies
10.9 ppg, 3.4 rpg

Reliable wing. Plays hard on both ends. Above-average stroke from three.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2018/19 Earnings: $8,000,000
Career Earnings: $28,026,925
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
7.9 ppg, 3.2 rpg

Struggling with his outside shot this season, but still a 39.1 percent shooter from three for his career.
Agent: Aaron Mintz
2018/19 Earnings: $19,332,500
Career Earnings: $58,966,776
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
5.6 ppg, 4.1 rpg

Decent scorer and defender on the wing. Experienced player. 
Agent: Sam Permut
2018/19 Earnings: $12,800,562
Career Earnings: $75,623,774
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Washington Wizards
7.2 ppg, 2.2 rpg

Solid backup guard. Likes to score one-on-one. Gets after it on defense.
Agent: Andrew Vye
2018/19 Earnings: $12,650,000
Career Earnings: $45,603,036
Player Option / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Charlotte Hornets
8.2 ppg, 4.8 rpg

Floor-spacing 4-man with underrated defensive versatility.
Agent: Jim Tanner
2018/19 Earnings: $14,087,500
Career Earnings: $107,703,378
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
13.4 ppg, 5.2 rpg

Really good defender and rebounder from the 2-guard spot. Should have thrived next to LeBron, but it’s not happening.
Agent: Rich Paul
2018/19 Earnings: $12,000,000
Career Earnings: $29,741,533
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Miami Heat
12.4 ppg, 4.9 rpg

Keeps it simple offensively both with his passes and knowing when to shoot. Good three-point stroke, too. Pesters opponents defensively and almost always manages to come up with loose balls.
Agent: Joel Bell
2018/19 Earnings: $1,544,951
Career Earnings: $3,401,033
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-2 / Team: Portland Trail Blazers
4.6 ppg, 1.4 rpg

Still working his way back from the injury that kept him out all last season. Solid scorer who has the patented Curry shooting touch. 
Agent: Alex Saratsis
2018/19 Earnings: $2,795,000
Career Earnings: $10,013,799
Unrestricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: Indiana Pacers
2.5 ppg, 2.4 rpg

Having trouble getting playing time with the Pacers due to the team’s stacked frontcourt. Performs well when called upon thanks to his defensive toughness and soft touch on offense.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2018/19 Earnings: $4,449,000
Career Earnings: $18,698,237

