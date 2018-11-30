Former video coordinator/scout Bryan Oringher on his NBA stints, what each job entails and more

On this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy is joined by Bryan Oringher, who was previously the head video coordinator for the Washington Wizards and an advance scout for the Toronto Raptors and Atlanta Hawks. Oringher discusses his various stints around the NBA, what each job entailed and more. Time-stamps are below!

3:30: Oringher talks about how he got his start as a video coordinator and what steps he took to land his first NBA gig.

6:55: What does the head video coordinator of an NBA franchise do? Oringher shares what the job entails.

9:00: Oringher discusses the process of putting together video clips for a film session and how he worked closely with the coaching staff.

11:25: Since this is a behind-the-scenes job that most people don’t know much about, what are some things that people don’t know about video coordinators?

17:30: Oringher discusses players who really impressed him because they badly wanted to improve and utilize all of the resources available to them.

22:10: There are stories about guys like LeBron James who have a photographic memory; he can remember just about any play and run it back in his mind, recalling every detail. How rare is that in the NBA?

26:50: How frustrating is it when the team loses because a player didn’t watch the film or read the scouting report?

31:30: Oringher talks about how being a video coordinator is a thankless, behind-the-scenes job.

33:00: Oringher discusses how some players don’t feel they need to watch film and that it’s tough to argue with certain veterans who feel like they already know everything.

35:40: Every coach has their own unique way of doing things. While in Washington, Oringher worked under Randy Wittman and Scott Brooks. He compares and contrasts the two coaches.

42:55: Oringher walks through what his schedule was like on a game day back when he was a video coordinator.

48:00: Oringher shares how he became an advance scout for the Raptors and Hawks, and what that job entails.

54:30: There are a lot of NBA employees who are burnt out and making huge sacrifices in their personal life because their career is so demanding. This was part of the reason Oringher is now working as a media member.

