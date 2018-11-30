JJ Redick is basically the oldest player ever to average a career high in scoring

Philadelphia 76ers guard JJ Redick moved into the starting lineup for his team earlier this month and his play has been beyond impressive.

The 34-year-old guard is currently averaging 18.3 points, also connecting on a career-best 2.8 three-pointers per game. Our research department looked at the oldest players to average a career-best this late in their career and Redick stands out at the top of the list during his 14th season in the league.

Among those who played at least five seasons in the NBA, there has only been one player older than Redick to post a career-high in scoring. That would be Dahntay Jones, who appeared in just one game during the 2015-16 season, but scored 13 points that evening. This very small sample size essentially disqualifies him from the argument, though.

I was going to rank my "top 10 seasons in Wolves history" but then I realized they'd literally all be Kevin Garnett. I think the best non-Garnett seasons are: Sam Cassell, 2003-04

Jimmy Butler, 2017-18

Kevin Love, 2013-14

Karl-Anthony Towns, 2017-18 — Aaron Gleeman (@AaronGleeman) January 13, 2018

Antonio Davis produced 14.5 points per game for the Toronto Raptors when he was a 33-year-old big man in 2001-02. John Lucas averaged 17.5 points per game when he was 33 in 1986-87 for the Milwaukee Bucks. Chauncey Billups scored 19.6 points per game at 33 years old for the Denver Nuggets in 2009-10.

Some of the most impressive appearances for career highs despite older age include Allen Iverson, who averaged 33.0 points when he was 30 in 2005-06. Larry Bird scored his most points per game (29.9) when he was 31 in 1987-88. Alex English produced his career-best scoring (29.8 points) at the age of 32 in 1985-86.

Oldest players to lead the NBA in total points (age in year-days on last day of regular season): 35-061 Michael Jordan (1997-98)

34-062 Jordan (1996-97)

33-102 LeBron James (2017-18)

33-064 Jordan (1995-96)

32-098 Alex English (1985-86) — Justin Kubatko (@jkubatko) April 12, 2018

Other players who were at least 30 years old when they had their best scoring campaign and averaged upwards of 24.0 points per game that year: John Havlicek, Hakeem Olajuwon, Tom Chambers, Paul Arizin, Ray Allen, Sam Jones, Mitch Richmond, Archie Clark, Orlando Woolridge, Gary Payton and Hal Greer.

But as long as Redick can average at least 17.1 points per game this season, he will join some remarkable company as someone who is getting better with age.

Alberto del Roa contributed research to this report

