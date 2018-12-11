MVP Race: With Lakers winning, LeBron James moves closer to No. 1

Each week, HoopsHype ranks the Top 10 candidates for this season’s Most Valuable Player award. This list gives you an idea of which NBA stars are performing at an elite level and putting themselves in the mix for the MVP award.

This week, LeBron James made the biggest jump forward. Here are our latest rankings:

10. Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

STATS: 30.1 ppg, 5.8 apg, 5.2 rpg, 1.1 spg, 51.3 FG%, 50.0 3P%

Curry has picked up right where he left off prior to his injury. He’s putting up incredible numbers and helped the Warriors win four straight games (including an impressive victory over the Milwaukee Bucks).

This season, Curry is shooting a remarkable 50.0 percent from three-point range while making 5.4 three-pointers per game – both of which would be career-highs for the two-time MVP.

Curry is the only player in NBA history to make 4.0 threes per game over the course of a season (he’s done it the last three years) and he’s looking to average 5.0 threes for just the second time in his career. Only one other player has even made 3.5 threes per game while shooting over 40 percent from deep: the other Splash Brother, Klay Thompson, in 2015-16.

He could be higher on this list, but he’s played in too few games.