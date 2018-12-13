Projecting cap space for the Nets after Spencer Dinwiddie's extension

The Brooklyn Nets and Spencer Dinwiddie have agreed to a three-year, $34 million extension. Even after this move, the Nets still have plenty of cap space this offseason.

Spencer Dinwiddie will get $34M over a three-year extension with Nets, league source tells ESPN. There will be a player option on third year, sources said. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 13, 2018

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the deal is back-loaded (meaning he’ll be paid more toward the end of the deal). The combo guard will earn $10.6 million for the 2019-20 season.

While it does eat into some of the cap space they could have used to sign a marquee free agent in July, they could still have enough room to bring on a maximum contract.

According to Early Bird Rights, they could still have up to $53.8 million to spend this summer – assuming that Allen Crabbe opts in to his player-friendly deal.

The Brooklyn front office should be commended for choosing the known (Spencer Dinwiddie) vs. the unknown (cap space). The Nets would have played high stakes poker this summer if Dinwiddie entered FA not signed especially if Kyrie returns to Boston and Kemba back to Charlotte. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) December 13, 2018

This projects a roster where they would renounce the rights to restricted free agents D’Angelo Russell and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and unrestricted free agents DeMarre Carroll, Kenneth Faried, Jared Dudley and Ed Davis. It’s also worth mentioning that Shabazz Napier does not have a guaranteed deal for next season.

Meanwhile, the Nets will also have their own first-round draft pick and a protected first-rounder from the Denver Nuggets. If they do not renounce Russell and Hollis-Jefferson, ESPN’s Bobby Marks reports their space drops to just $19 million with the first rounders in the mix.

According to Marks, their cap space jumps back to a more reasonable $46 million if Russell and Hollis-Jefferson aren’t re-signed. The most likely scenario would be a middle-ground where they bring back Hollis-Jefferson, but not Russell. RealGM’s Keith Smith projects this scenario would put them at $40.9 million to spend.

I project the Brooklyn Nets 2019 cap space to drop from $51.2M to $40.9M after signing Dinwiddie to a contract extension.

Still good work by the Nets, as Dinwiddie could have made more than $10.6M on the open market this summer. And Brooklyn still has lots of flexibility in July. https://t.co/5zPlYtWQQ8 — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) December 13, 2018

That’s a particularly interesting figure because the most that they could offer Jimmy Butler or Khris Middleton is $140 million over four seasons. That equates to an average annual value of $35 million.

There are endless possibilities for how general manager Sean Marks and the Brooklyn front office will use this money moving forward. But knowing they can still have room for a max contract even if they keep Hollis-Jefferson and add two first-rounders after extending Dinwiddie is good information to hold onto.