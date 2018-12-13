Projecting cap space for the Nets after Spencer Dinwiddie's extension

The Brooklyn Nets and Spencer Dinwiddie have agreed to a three-year, $34 million extension. Even after this move, the Nets still have plenty of cap space this offseason.
According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the deal is back-loaded (meaning he’ll be paid more toward the end of the deal). The combo guard will earn $10.6 million for the 2019-20 season.
While it does eat into some of the cap space they could have used to sign a marquee free agent in July, they could still have enough room to bring on a maximum contract.
According to Early Bird Rights, they could still have up to $53.8 million to spend this summer – assuming that Allen Crabbe opts in to his player-friendly deal.
This projects a roster where they would renounce the rights to restricted free agents D’Angelo Russell and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and unrestricted free agents DeMarre Carroll, Kenneth Faried, Jared Dudley and Ed Davis. It’s also worth mentioning that Shabazz Napier does not have a guaranteed deal for next season.
Meanwhile, the Nets will also have their own first-round draft pick and a protected first-rounder from the Denver Nuggets. If they do not renounce Russell and Hollis-Jefferson, ESPN’s Bobby Marks reports their space drops to just $19 million with the first rounders in the mix.
According to Marks, their cap space jumps back to a more reasonable $46 million if Russell and Hollis-Jefferson aren’t re-signed. The most likely scenario would be a middle-ground where they bring back Hollis-Jefferson, but not Russell. RealGM’s Keith Smith projects this scenario would put them at $40.9 million to spend.
That’s a particularly interesting figure because the most that they could offer Jimmy Butler or Khris Middleton is $140 million over four seasons. That equates to an average annual value of $35 million.
There are endless possibilities for how general manager Sean Marks and the Brooklyn front office will use this money moving forward. But knowing they can still have room for a max contract even if they keep Hollis-Jefferson and add two first-rounders after extending Dinwiddie is good information to hold onto.
