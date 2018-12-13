Quentin Richardson on cult-favorite Clippers, 7-seconds-or-less Suns, today's players and more

On this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy is joined by 13-year NBA veteran Quentin Richardson. Q-Rich talks about his various NBA stops, his relationship with Michael Jordan (who made him a Jordan Brand athlete), the maturity of today’s young NBA players, his experience in the Big3 and more. Time-stamps are below:

1:40: With so many of today’s NBA teams shooting a ton of three-pointers and running a fast-paced offense, Richardson talks about how he would fare in the league right now and how the teams he played on (like the seven-seconds-or-less Phoenix Suns) influenced today’s teams.

2:45: Richardson shares the player he grew up idolizing.

4:40: The Suns team Richardson was on also featured Steve Nash, Amare Stoudemire, Shawn Marion and Joe Johnson among others. He talks about his year in Phoenix and how none of the players wanted to the team to split up.

7:30: Richardson discusses how frustrating it is when higher-ups break up a team (perhaps prematurely) and the players have no control over it.

10:00: Richardson got to have his young, wild years before everyone had camera phones and social media. He talks about how things would’ve been different had social media been around when he played and discusses what young players today deal with.

11:40: Those early-2000s Clippers team didn’t win very much, but they played an entertaining style of basketball and the young players were very close. Richardson talks about those squads, which are still beloved by fans, and what it was like being a kid starting his NBA career in Los Angeles.

14:15: The Clippers have always been viewed as the Lakers’ little brother. Richardson talks about that perception and how the Clippers viewed the relationship.

16:00: Richardson shares the first big purchase he made once he got some money during the pre-draft process.

18:10: Early in his career, Richardson became one of the early Jordan Brand athletes. He tells the story of how he got his deal and talks about the relationship with Jordan he developed.

26:30: Richardson has been playing in the Big3 and his team, Power, even won the championship. He talks about why he decided to play in the league and what that experience has been like.

30:05: The Big3 has been a success so far and it seems like it’ll just keep getting bigger going forward. Richardson talks about what’s next for the league.

33:00: After retiring from the NBA, Richardson worked in the Detroit Pistons’ front office for a bit (including as Director of Player Development). He talks about his transition from player-to-executive and what that experience was like.

34:40: We discuss how today’s young players are significantly different from the last generation’s young players – mainly because today’s prospects are forced to grow up quickly and become polished at a very young age.

39:50: Having played in Los Angeles and New York, Richardson talks about how many opportunities an NBA player can get from being in a large market. For example, Richardson acted in several movies (such as “Van Wilder” with Ryan Reynolds) and he talks about how that opportunity came about.

