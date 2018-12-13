Which NBA contracts are the most difficult to trade right now?

On this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy and Frank Urbina discuss some of the worst contracts in the NBA at the moment and why they’re so difficult to trade. Time-stamps below:

2:50: Ian Mahinmi‘s contract is the Washington Wizards’ worst deal and it’s very difficult to trade.

6:03: Chandler Parsons‘ contract is the Memphis Grizzlies’ worst deal and it’s very difficult to trade.

9:30: Dion Waiters‘ contract is the Miami Heat’s worst deal and it’s very difficult to trade.

13:40: Chris Paul‘s contract is the Houston Rockets’ worst deal and it’s very difficult to trade. They also discuss how a recent rule change allowed Paul to sign this huge deal at 33 years old.

20:35: Andrew Wiggins’ contract is the Minnesota Timberwolves’ worst deal and it’s very difficult to trade (and how it’s disappointing that Wiggins’ doesn’t seem like he’ll ever reach his full potential).

26:10: Solomon Hill‘s contract is the New Orleans Pelicans’ worst deal and it’s very difficult to trade.

29:00: Timofey Mozgov‘s contract is the Orlando Magic’s worst deal and it’s impossible to trade without attaching assets.

30:30: Ryan Anderson‘s contract is the Phoenix Suns’ worst deal and it’s impossible to trade without attaching assets.

34:20: Doug McDermott‘s contract is the Indiana Pacers’ worst deal and it may be difficult to trade.

37:15: Andre Iguodala‘s contract is the Golden State Warriors’ worst deal and it may be difficult to trade.

42:50: Cristiano Felicio‘s contract is the Chicago Bulls’ worst deal and it’s difficult to trade.

44:25: Nicolas Batum‘s contract is the Charlotte Hornets’ worst deal and it’s very difficult to trade. Also, HoopsHype chatted with Batum recently about the “overpaid” label and how he feels about the way he’s perceived.

50:25: Gordon Hayward‘s contract is the Boston Celtics’ worst deal (but it’s mainly because Boston doesn’t have any other bad deals and he’s still working his way back to 100 percent).

