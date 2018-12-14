NBA Power Rankings: Raptors defeat the Warriors to keep No. 1 spot

We asked the HoopsHype staff to rank each team from worst to best. There are the results based on the performances we have seen.

30. Phoenix Suns , (5-24)

Trevor Ariza signed with the Suns because he believed he deserved a bigger contract after being underpaid earlier in his career. But he is now reportedly unhappy playing for a young team and would much prefer to be traded to a contending team. Meanwhile, rookie De’Anthony Melton could join Devin Booker as a more permanent starter in the backcourt.

29. Chicago Bulls , (6-22)

After parting ways with former head coach Fred Hoiberg, the team has struggled with chemistry issues under Jim Boylen. In fact, players on the team reportedly contacted the NBPA and even plan to establish a leadership council to help avoid similar issues in the future.

28. Atlanta Hawks , (6-21)

Before the 2018 NBA Draft, we predicted that the Hawks would select both Trae Young and Kevin Huerter in an attempt to recreate a system similar to the Golden State Warriors. While only three teams in the league have taken more three-pointers per game, Atlanta has the worst percentage from three-point range.

27. Cleveland Cavaliers , (7-21)

Former Cavs guard JR Smith called Atlanta’s Young the Rookie of the Year on November 5, 2018. Since then, Cleveland’s Collin Sexton has led all first-year players with 17.9 points per game. He is also shooting 47.8 percent from three-point range during this stretch.

26. New York Knicks , (8-21)

The Knicks find themselves in a situation where developing young talent has already become the focal point of their season. They agreed to sign rookie guard Allonzo Trier to a two-year deal, parting ways with Ron Baker in the process to make room for him on the roster. Second-year players Damyean Dotson and Frank Ntilikina have both included in recent trade rumors.

25. Brooklyn Nets , (11-18)

Brooklyn is in the midst of a three-game win streak, including surprising wins against the Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers. Both teams are Eastern Conference powerhouses so the wins should be points of pride for the franchise.

24. Washington Wizards , (11-17)

The Wizards played a competitive game against the Boston Celtics, taking the team to overtime on Wednesday. But generally speaking, Washington has been a genuine disappointment. For a team expected to contend in the East, they would instead have a lottery pick if games ended today.

23. Miami Heat , (11-16)

Much like the Wizards, the Heat have been one of the most underwhelming teams to start the season. Their most used lineup includes Josh Richardson alongside Wayne Ellington, James Johnson, Rodney McGruder as well as Hassan Whiteside. But this group has been outscored by 22.4 points per 100 possessions.

22. Orlando Magic , (12-15)

According to a recent report, the Los Angeles Lakers are interested in trading for Orlando’s Terrence Ross. But the wing is currently averaging 19.5 points per 36 minutes and he is currently considered to be among the most valuable players on his team.

21. Houston Rockets , (13-14)

It’s been a tough season for the Rockets, who have allowed 112.4 points per 100 possessions. That’s worse than all NBA teams except the Suns and the Cavs – tough company to be in this late into the season. Plus, no team in the league is getting fewer points per game from their bench than the Rockets.