Which NBA players have scored the most points on Christmas?

Opening presents, spending time with family and watching NBA games… that’s what Christmas is all about.

With the annual tradition of a jam-packed slate of NBA contests on December 25 here once again, we decided to do some research on the players with the most points scored on the holiday.

Without further ado, here’s the Top 10.

10. BOB COUSY

Total: 223 points

Legendary floor general Bob Cousy participated in 11 Christmas Day games throughout his illustrious career, averaging 20.3 points per contest in those outings. Despite his individual excellence, Cousy’s Boston Celtics boasted just a 5-6 record on Christmas.

9. DICK VAN ARSDALE

Total: 232 points

The original Sun, Dick Van Arsdale played in 12 Christmas Day games and put up 19.3 points on average in those contests. The Phoenix Suns went 9-3 on Christmas with Arsdale on the roster, which is tied for the second-most wins by a single player on the holiday. (The player with the most Christmas-day wins is coming up later on our list.)

8. WALT BELLAMY

Total: 237 points

Hall-of-Fame big man Walt Bellamy’s 26.3 points per game on Christmas is the fourth-highest scoring average among players with at least eight appearances on the holiday.

7. DOLPH SCHAYES

Total: 239 points

12-time All-Star and Hall-of-Famer Dolph Schayes is tied for third in NBA history for most wins on Christmas at eight.

6. KEVIN DURANT

Total: 249 points

With a 31.1 point-per-Christmas-Day-game average, Kevin Durant is one of just five players in league history to average over 30 points on Christmas, sharing the honor with the likes of Jerry West, Wilt Chamberlain, Carmelo Anthony and the No. 2 player on this countdown.

5. SHAQUILLE O’NEAL

Total: 272 points

Although he has a losing record in Christmas-Day games (5-6), Shaquille O’Neal still put up an impressive 20.9 points per contest in those outings.

4. DWYANE WADE

Total: 314 points

The record-holder for most victories on Christmas with 10 (to just three defeats), Dwyane Wade always managed to show out on the cherished holiday. Wade averaged 24.2 points per contest on Christmas.

3. LEBRON JAMES

Total: 321 points

There’s a good chance LeBron James finishes his career No. 1 on this list. He’s currently averaging 26.8 points per game on Christmas, so if he maintains that number over two more Christmas-Day games (after 2018-19), he’ll have surpassed the top player in this ranking.

2. OSCAR ROBERTSON

Total: 377 points

The second-highest total scorer and third-highest average scorer (31.4 points) on Christmas in NBA history, Hall-of-Fame legend Oscar Robertson-led teams went 8-4 on the holiday.

1. KOBE BRYANT

Total: 395 points

All in all, it probably shouldn’t be surprising that the incomparable bucket-getter Kobe Bryant has the most points scored on Christmas considering how often the Los Angeles Lakers play on the holiday (just with Bryant on the roster, they played 16 Christmas-Day games), and what a scorer Bryant himself was. Although Bryant averaged 24.7 points per game on Christmas, his Lakers didn’t have much success on Dec. 25 contests, as they had a 6-10 record on that date with Bryant on the roster.