10 things you may not know about Spencer Dinwiddie

1. He bought bitcoin before it blew up:

2. He scored 1400 on his SAT.

3. Harvard recruited him.

4. His scoring average has improved each of his seasons in the NBA .

5. He played with Team USA at the 2013 Summer Universiade.

6. The Pistons traded him to Chicago for Cameron Bairstow, who never played a game for Detroit.

7. The Bulls waived him twice in 2016.

8. He was the third-oldest player on the Nets’ 2017 summer-league roster.

9. He told HoopsHype he dreams about building an Iron Man suit one day.

10. He’s a big fan of ‘Power’.

Related 10 things you may not know about Andrew Wiggins

Related 11 things you may not know about George Gervin

Related 10 things you may not know about Lamar Odom

Related Twitter founder Jack Dorsey talks all things Twitter and love of NBA