Celtics currently lead the NBA in creating open or wide-open attempts

The Boston Celtics have revamped their offense due to some personnel decisions and one specific detail has them generating a ton of great looks.

Celtics generate more 'wide open' shots than almost every other team https://t.co/DfiTuySL0q — The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) November 13, 2018

They’ve averaged a league-high 27.6 field goal attempts per game when the closest defender is between four-and-six feet of the shooter. Only the Milwaukee Bucks have had more opportunities (24.5 field goal attempts per game) when the nearest defender was greater than six feet away. Combined, no team has more open or wide-open attempts.

Boston has averaged 15.2 unguarded catch-and-shoot field goal attempts per game, according to Synergy Sports. The Celtics lead the league in this type of offense, too, averaging 18.4 points per game.

You can watch the action unfold through Marcus Smart, who isn’t typically the most accurate three-point shooter, in the highlight below:

Gotta love that Celtics offense with the extra passes. Marcus Smart with gets an open threeee (@AAANe_MAnews) #AAANortheast pic.twitter.com/cVFpyAKXmu — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 26, 2018

Earlier this season, we noted that Boston forward Jayson Tatum was 1-for-11 (9.1 percent) to start the year on wide open three-point attempts. But since then, he has shot 24-for-50 (48.0 percent) on these opportunities.

When a team creates open looks, it’s fair to assume they will eventually land. That’s the case with the Celtics, who are shooting 42.1 percent on their attempts when the nearest defender is at least four feet away. Almost half of their made field goals have been unguarded.

It’s a huge component of their offense and one of the reasons why they have the best offensive rating in the Eastern Conference (113.1) since November 13.