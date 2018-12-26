Jared Jeffries on NBA front-office experience, his new eSports job, the future of pro gaming and more

On this episode on The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy is joined by former NBA player Jared Jeffries. After retiring, he worked in the Nuggets’ front office and became Director of Player Personnel. However, he left this job to become the president of Echo Fox, an eSports organization created by former NBA player Rick Fox. Jeffries talks about working in an NBA front office, his transition to eSports, how much pro gamers earn and more. Time-stamps are below!

1:30: Jeffries discusses his decision to accept a front-office job after he retired as an NBA player, and what that transition was like.

2:30: It seems many former players are opposed to analytics. Jeffries talks about how often he used analytics, and why the numbers rub some players the wrong way.

4:35: Jeffries discusses his experience working in an NBA front office and what his job (Director of Player Personnel) entailed.

7:15: Whenever Jeffries evaluated players, he looked for two things. He shares those two important factors.

10:00: How did Jeffries’ 11-year NBA career help him as an executive?

12:50: Jeffries explains how he first learned about eSports and Echo Fox.

14:05: Leaving a front-office job after spending more than a decade in the NBA is a big risk. Jeffries explains why he wasn’t scared to make the move.

15:25: Jeffries explains what Echo Fox is and which games they compete in. He also shares what his new job entails.

19:00: A lot of people criticize eSports and argue that it isn’t a real sport. Jeffries responds to that criticism.

23:40: Jeffries talks about the bright future of eSports and why it’s expected to keep growing exponentially.

25:00: Last season, the NBA 2K League took off. Jeffries shares his thoughts on that league.

29:10: Jeffries shares how much professional gamers can make. (It’s A LOT.) He also touches on how someone can get started as a gamer.

35:25: Rick Fox is the founder of Echo Fax. Jeffries talks about their relationship.

37:30: Prior to taking this job, Jeffries wanted to become an NBA general manager. He discusses the path he was on, and whether he’d ever return back to a front-office job.

This episode is sponsored by Mack Weldon, which sells underwear, socks, shirts, undershirts, hoodies and sweat pants. For 20 percent off your first purchase, use the promo code HOOPSHYPE at MackWeldon.com!

If you’re interested in advertising on The HoopsHype Podcast, email hoopshype@hoopshype.com for more information.