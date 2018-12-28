Blake Griffin used an iPad to argue a call with an NBA referee

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: an NBA player was unhappy with a call. But tonight, Blake Griffin expressed dismay in a new way.

Blake Griffin showed a ref why he had the wrong call on his iPad during a timeout. What a time. pic.twitter.com/rVUn8Iga9E — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 29, 2018

Now in his eighth season in the league, this is definitely the first time that the 29-year-old used a prop to illustrate his point about the play. While he was not able to persuade the official to change the call, it made the rounds online as an instant highlight.

Griffin was clearly frustrated as the Detroit Pistons were on pace to lose in a blowout, eventually falling 125-88 to the Indiana Pacers.

He did not have any immediate comments about the strange situation, though he led a postgame “team meeting” for the Pistons. We’ll update this post if he does have any comments explaining what he showed the ref.

