These are top NBA scorers out of major college basketball programs

Which players at the top colleges have scored the most points in their NBA careers?

Arizona: JASON TERRY (18,881)

Jason Terry had a long NBA career, spanning 2000-2018. The Arizona Wildcat star scored 18,881 points in the Association, besting Richard Jefferson by more than 4,000. Terry averaged 13.4 ppg, which shows you it is a marathon and not a sprint to collect that points total.

Cincinnati: OSCAR ROBERTSON (26,710)

The greatest player by far to come out of the University of Cincinnati is Oscar Robertson. The first man to average a triple-double for an entire season scored 26,710 points in an NBA career that ran from 1961-74.

Connecticut: RAY ALLEN (24,505)

The University of Connecticut has eight players who cracked the 10,000-point plateau in the NBA. Only one, though, went above 20,000 and that is Ray Allen. The sweet shooter piled up 24,505 points from 1997-2014. He hit 2,973 three-point shots with his deft touch.

Duke: Grant Hill (17,137)

The great Grant Hill leads the way among the storied Duke program. A dozen players cracked the 10,000-point milestone in the NBA. Hill is the leader with 17,137 points. He shot 48.3 percent at the small forward position. Remarkable accuracy. He tops Elton Brand by more than 300 points.

Illinois: Eddie Johnson (19,202)

The longtime HoopsHype contributor left Illinois and played in the NBA from 1982-1999. He played in 1,199 games and averaged 16.0 ppg. That makes him the top player to leave Champaign and play in the league. Overall, Johnson scored 19,202 points, which leaves him well clear of Derek Harper, who sits in second place.