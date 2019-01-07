Reacting to Wolves firing Tom Thibodeau, NBA All-Star returns, Luka Doncic's popularity and more

On this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy is joined by Moke Hamilton of USA TODAY’s NBA Wire and The Athletic. They discuss the Minnesota Timberwolves’ firing of Tom Thibodeau, the first NBA All-Star returns, Luka Doncic‘s immense popularity and more. Time-stamps are below!

2:45: Breaking down the news that Tom Thibodeau was fired by the Timberwolves. They discuss what went wrong and where Minnesota goes from here.

9:30: Thibodeau was Minnesota’s president and head coach, and he was the last remaining head coach who also held front-office power. There’s a lot of evidence that this doesn’t work (for several reasons).

19:23: The first All-Star voting returns were recently announced. They discuss some of the surprises, such as Luka Doncic being second among West frontcourt players and Derrick Rose being second among West guards.

22:00: Explaining why players take All-Star voting so seriously, even though the weekend is all about entertaining the fans.

27:00: It seems unlikely that Doncic will actually make the All-Star game this year, but it’s incredible to see how popular he is as a rookie.

33:30: Rose’s breakout season is shocking, considering he has never been anywhere this effective from three-point range in his career.

38:10: Dwyane Wade is second among East guards and it seems likely he will be selected into the All-Star Game as a Lifetime Achievement Award of sorts.

44:55: Breaking down the Nets’ recent success (they’ve won 12 of their last 15 games) and the Knicks’ rebuild, and what the future holds for both New York teams.

