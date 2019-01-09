Ben Golliver analyzes Zion Williamson's upside, best NBA landing spots

On this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy is joined by Ben Golliver of The Washington Post. They discuss Ben’s sportswriting career, Zion Williamson‘s tremendous upside, the best NBA landing spots for Williamson and more. Time-stamps are below!

2:50: Ben managed to make the jump from a team blog (BlazersEdge.com) to traditional media outlets (CBS Sports, Sports Illustrated and The Washington Post). He discusses his career path and what worked for him.

5:50: Ben and Alex share advice for young writers.

10:55: The Washington Post hired Ben as their national NBA writer in November of 2018. He talks about his first few months there and what he’s been working on.

14:15: Ben and Alex break down the best landing spots for Zion Williamson in the NBA, which was the topic of Ben’s most recent newsletter for The Washington Post. They start by discussing Ben’s honorable-mention teams: the Orlando Magic and Washington Wizards.

20:05: Several teams such as the Phoenix Suns and Cleveland Cavaliers were missing from Ben’s list and he explains why.

21:50: Ben’s third-best landing spot for Zion is the Chicago Bulls. He explains why he feels Williamson would be a great fit with Chicago moving forward.

24:30: Ben’s second-best landing spot for Zion is the Dallas Mavericks, alongside Luka Doncic. He explains why that could work and what needs to happen for Dallas to be in position for this to potentially happen.

27:18: Ben’s top destination for Zion is the New York Knicks, playing alongside Kristaps Porzingis, Kevin Knox and Co. He explains why this may be excellent for Zion, how head coach David Fizdale could work well with him and why New York’s cap space makes this an even more attractive.

33:00: Zion is dominating college basketball, but there are still some concerns about his game such as his three-point shooting, height and weight. There are some questions about what position he’ll play and how he should be utilized. Are these legitimate concerns?

38:10: Ben makes a great point: How many players will be able to guard Zion one-on-one? He has the talent and athleticism to be a match-up problem on most nights, especially once he enters his prime.

41:00: Zion is getting the most love (and understandably so), but RJ Barrett and Cam Reddish look terrific as well. It’s rare to see, but all three Duke players may go on to become stars in the NBA.

43:40: Ben shares his Most Valuable Player candidates at the moment.

45:10: Ben wrote a terrific piece on Jaren Jackson Jr. and his outstanding play on both ends of the floor. He breaks down Jackson’s upbringing and skill set, and explains why he’s being overlooked.

This episode is sponsored by Bombfell.

