These are the players with best winning percentage for each NBA team

When thinking about the history of each franchise, these names are the ones most synonymous with success based on overall win percentage.

Each player completed at least 250 games with the franchise to be eligible for this particular list. These winning percentages also include the postseason, so it shows success at obtaining the ultimate goal of a ring and trophy as well.

It’s not always the best player or the one that is the most impactful. But for each fanbase, you will see the one who was there that saw significantly more wins than losses.

Slater Martin, Hawks

Winning percentage: 61.09%

After winning four titles with the Minneapolis Lakers, Slater Martin joined Bob Pettit and won a championship with a new team in 1958 – the only NBA title in franchise history. The 5-foot-10 guard played for the Hawks from 1956 until 1960, one season after the team moved to St. Louis from Milwaukee. Martin even served as a player-coach with the team for eight games in 1957.

Paul Westphal, Celtics

Winning percentage: 73.48%

Longtime NBA coach Paul Westphal spent his first three professional seasons, from 1972 until 1975, as a player with the Boston Celtics. His team won a title his second year playing for the organization. Westphal never put up more than 10.0 points or 20.0 minutes per game for Boston but he was in the right place at the right time.

Anthony Mason, Hornets

Winning percentage: 60.32%

The late Anthony Mason played a pivotal role for Charlotte from 1996 until 2000, averaging 39.9 minutes per game. Even though Mason missed a whole season due to injury, Charlotte made the postseason all three years he was an active member of their roster and averaged a double-double in his tenure with the team.

Dennis Rodman, Bulls

Winning percentage: 81.71%

Among all players to finish at least 250 games with one franchise, no one has a better record than Dennis Rodman had with the Chicago Bulls. The power forward won 210 of the total 257 games he played from 1995 until 1998. He won an NBA title and recorded the most rebounds in the league each of those three seasons. It’s very hard to imagine anyone ever surpassing his winning percentage with the Bulls… especially these days.

Mo Williams, Cleveland Cavaliers

Winning percentage: 66.79%

Perhaps the most surprising piece of information learned from this research is Mo Williams (and not LeBron James) is Cleveland’s current all-time leader in winning percentage. The point guard, like James, had two tenures with the Cavaliers – including one All-Star appearance in 2009. He was never their primary option but played no small role, averaging 30.9 minutes per game.