NBA podcasts du jour: Trade deadline, midseason awards and more

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don't have to look for them.

January 11 04:02 AM
With Adam and, Anthony welcomed Sam Amick of the Athletic on to discuss a fun night in the NBA, the crazy west playoff picture and its effect on the trade market and the MVP picture. Oh, and they launch their campaign to do away with the rookie of the year award.
January 11 02:06 AM
In this episode, Sam is joined by Dieter Kurtenbach, where the two of them break down their midseason picks for MVP, All-NBA, DPOY, 6MOY, ROY, Most Improved and COY.
January 11 12:58 AM
On this edition of Hoops, Eric Smith and Paul Jones recap what might have been Vince Carter’s final NBA game in Toronto. We then hear from Vince Carter himself [2:20], Sportsnet’s own Michael Grange [10:40], Atlanta Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce [25:55], and Raptors reporter Doug Smith [33:06].By contact@fan590.com (SPORTSNET 590 The FAN).
January 11 12:52 AM

7:00 p.m. AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, Florida

Kyrie Irving and the Boston Celtics (25-15) take a four-game win streak to Miami to face the Heat (19-20) in Dwyane Wade's final NBA season.

Kyrie Irving and the Boston Celtics (25-15) take a four-game win streak to Miami to face the Heat (19-20) in Dwyane Wade’s final NBA season.

Hosts Nic Sciscento and Jack Michael will be breaking down all of the action and taking calls for a full hour beginning at 9:30 p.m …

January 10 05:03 PM
Some inside stories from Ryan and Ric today might help you understand what’s at the root of the strange Patrick McCaw story that just unfolded between Cleveland & Golden State (1:49). That story also lead to a discussion of the importance of teams’ perceptions of players whether they accurately reflect reality or not (7:24). Then, what does it ……
January 10 04:50 PM
Zach Lowe returns for a game of “Tanking or Just Crappy” involving the New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, Phoenix Suns, and Chicago Bulls. He also weighs in on the Tom Thibodeau firing and how the Jimmy Butler trade likely figured into that, and debates the league’s trade and extend policy, and what frequent player moves mean ……
January 10 03:40 PM
Mike DeCourcy College hoops writer for Sporting News and is studio analyst at Big Ten Network. Twitter: @tsnmike 17:49 NCAA Coaches that have called you out 21:39 Does Thad Matta coach again? 27:24 Could the Big-10 get 10 teams to the big dance? 29:22 Why are we talking about Markus Howard? 34:00 Why the UCLA job is so hard Available for downlo ……
January 10 03:22 PM
Sekou Smith and John Schuhmann discuss the Bucks’ big win over the Rockets in Houston. Then Eric Woodyard of the Deseret News joins to give an inside look at the Jazz, who sit at 21-21 after a slow start to the season. via Knit
January 10 02:48 PM
Jalen Rose and David Jacoby talk exaggerated defenses on James Harden, Bezo divorce money, Kuzma’s big night, Hockey and of course more of your Twitter and VM’s questions!!!
January 10 12:37 PM
Brian Windhorst, Jackie MacMullan and Tim MacMahon discuss the Bucks’ impressive win and James Harden (5:30), Story time about getting passes from NBA players (11:00), the Celtics (25:00), Jimmy Butler (45:00) and Patrick McCaw (55:00).
January 10 11:01 AM
An NBA scout comes on LOCKED ON NBA on one condition, they can't use his name.  Then the Scout gives his take on the best teams he has seen, who is playing better today than a year ago, the wizardry of Popovich, the hardest playing players and more

