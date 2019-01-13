NBA podcasts du jour: On Kyrie Irving, Bradley Beal and more

January 13 09:37 PM

Listen to Locked on NBA episodes free, on demand. Host Josh Lloyd chats with Jordan Maly of Locked On Bulls about the Jim Boylen era in Chicago, to John Karalis of Locked On Celtics about Kyrie’s unhappiness over the weekend and Gordon Hayward’s return from injury, and to Nick Angstadt of Locked On Mavs about JJ Barea’s injury, Luka Doncic’s clutchness and Dirk’s season.Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices …