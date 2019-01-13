NBA podcasts du jour: On Kyrie Irving, Bradley Beal and more

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
January 14 06:07 AM
Keith Pompey says the 76ers were unimpressive in Sunday’s victory over the struggling New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in his latest Locked on Sixers podcast They needed Ben Simmons to finish with 20 points, 22 rebounds and nine assists to hold off one of the NBA’s worst teams. Pompey also talks about Monday’s workout with Jodie Meeks, Brandon Rush, Corey Brewer and Jamel Artis …
LOCKED ON NBA – 01/14/19 – Biggest Stories, Local Experts – Boylen And The Bulls, Kyrie’s Unhappiness, and Barea’s Injury from Locked on NBA
January 13 09:37 PM
Listen to Locked on NBA episodes free, on demand. Host Josh Lloyd chats with Jordan Maly of Locked On Bulls about the Jim Boylen era in Chicago, to John Karalis of Locked On Celtics about Kyrie’s unhappiness over the weekend and Gordon Hayward’s return from injury, and to Nick Angstadt of Locked On Mavs about JJ Barea’s injury, Luka Doncic’s clutchness and Dirk’s season.Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices …
January 13 05:07 PM
Wizards rally from 23 down but fall 140-138 in double overtime against visiting Toronto. Nick Ashooh & Wes Hall recap the busy afternoon that saw Bradley Beal score 43 points and record a triple-double, Washington make 19 shots from beyond the arc, and Kawhi Leonard scoring 41.
