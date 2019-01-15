USA Today Sports

Dennis Smith trade rumors and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!

January 15 04:21 AM
In this edition of The Heat Beat Podcast, Giancarlo Navas, Nekias Duncan, and Brian Goins discuss:
• Dwyane Wade still No. 2 in early NBA All-Star voting among Eastern Conference guards. Our social media movement to make it a #WadeWeekend in Charlotte
January 15 03:01 AM
Joining SI’s Chris Mannix this week are Sports Illustrated staff writer Rohan Nadkarni and J. Michael, Pacers beat writer for the Indianapolis Star. Mannix and Rohan dive into what’s behind the Celtics latest struggles, the rise of the Nuggets in the West, DeMarcus Cousins imminent return, a handful of midseason awards and more. Later, Mannix and Michael talk about the surging Pacers, who are in the mix for a top-three seed in the East.
January 15 02:46 AM
Listen to Locked on NBA episodes free, on demand. Wes Goldberg, David Ramil and Sam Amick discuss the Boston Celtics dropping its third straight game, James Harden scoring 57 points and 30-plus in 17-straight games, the latest drama out of Sacramento, if the Mavericks are jumping the gun by trading Dennis Smith Jr. and more.Social: @wcgoldberg @dramil13 @sam_amick @LockedOnNBANetLearn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices …

Enes Kanter of the New York Knicks – via bleacherreport.com

January 15 02:00 AM
Is New York Knicks Center Enes Kanter headed to the Sacramento Kings? He answers that question, and addresses the trade rumors that have surrounded him as of late. Enes also speaks to why he won’t be going to London with the Knicks even if he’s still with the team. And he talks about his decision to speak out publicly and vocally against Turkis ……
January 15 01:56 AM
In this episode, Cole Zwicker joins and we do a split podcast. The first half is on the NBA, with us discussing the Clint Capela injury to start. Can James Harden possibly keep up this pace? Then we move to Robin Lopez. Should the Bulls hang on to him for a trade, or buy him out? We make the case that a trade between the Bulls and the Rockets could make a lot of sense, and also run through the other potential options for the Rockets to replace Capela over this stretch …
January 14 07:14 PM
On this edition of the Bulls Talk podcast, ESPN College basketball analyst Jordan Cornette joins Mark Schanowski to talk about some of the rising stars and players Bulls fans should be watching ahead of the NBA draft …

Episode 95: Larry Nance Jr. (PART 2) – via uninterrupted.com

January 14 05:29 PM

On this edition of RT – we continue down the road with Jr. He talks about playing on Mamba Day with Kobe, dives into an important aspect of his life; his Chrons disease foundation and how it began. It didn’t stop there – ever have a pen pal? Larry did and never forgot about it! Channing talks being nearly being attacked by a horse, no that’s not a typo … and a whole lot more! Happy Monday RT fam!



January 14 05:21 PM
A three-time winner of the Sixth Man of the Year Award, Jamal Crawford has played for 19 coaches in 19 seasons — and he can name them all. And what about that time he gambled away his brand new Mercedes after playing craps at Michael Jordan’s restaurant during his rookie season? Welcome to the Wise Ass Show.
January 14 03:06 PM
Sekou Smith and John Schuhmann break down the action from a busy weekend around the NBA. Then they analyze the latest Power Rankings with a focus on the Warriors, Sixers, Wizards and Lakers. Plus, they dig into Kyrie Irving’s comments about the young Celtics. via Knit

Time To Panic? – via espn.com

January 14 02:20 PM
Brian Windhorst, Tim Bontemps & Kirk Goldsberry discuss the Lakers’ struggles without LeBron (7:40), the Spurs’ bounce-back (29:57), Boston’s issues (51:00) & more. Plus, what’s happened to all the good nicknames in the NBA?
January 14 02:05 PM
The Wizards spent the snowy Sunday evening on the tarmac as opposed to flying across the pond to London. Chris Miller gives his first person account of the long long day and night.
January 14 01:53 PM
Bucher & Blackmon break down the NFL Divisional playoff round that saw the favorites take care of business. The Colts barely showed up in KC as Pat Mahomes continues to defy his age and play at an MVP-level (4:13). Sean McVay didn’t take long to dissect the Cowboys (12:44). Reports of the Patriots demise were exaggerated before Tom Brady and Bi ……
January 14 01:37 PM
Jalen Rose and David Jacoby talk NFL’s Conference Championship match-ups, Nike’s 81 release, Harden’s endurance, Steph or KD, plus more of your Twitter and VM’s
January 14 01:27 PM
What is wrong with the underachieving Boston Celtics? Kyrie Irving was upset that he did not take the last shot against the Orlando Magic in what turned out to be a bad loss, and no one knows exactly what to expect Monday night in a road game against the New Jersey Nets.

