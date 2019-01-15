Dennis Smith trade rumors and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

January 14 05:29 PM

On this edition of RT – we continue down the road with Jr. He talks about playing on Mamba Day with Kobe, dives into an important aspect of his life; his Chrons disease foundation and how it began. It didn’t stop there – ever have a pen pal? Larry did and never forgot about it! Channing talks being nearly being attacked by a horse, no that’s not a typo … and a whole lot more! Happy Monday RT fam!

