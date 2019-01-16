USA Today Sports

Luke Walton's hot seat and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

Luke Walton's hot seat and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

Luke Walton's hot seat and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don't have to look for them. Enjoy!

January 16 06:48 AM
The Gaze Pod. Number 10\. We touch on the best WNBL shoes, maybe ever, that will be worn for Finals. Shawn Long vs Andrew Bogut 1 on 1 – is it even a contest?
The AFL are trying to poach more basketballers, lets not let this young star get away. Also,.
January 16 05:55 AM
Is Walton Responsible for the Lakers’ Struggles Without LeBron James?
January 16 05:52 AM
Shaquille O’Neal is back in studio with his brother Jamal and opens the show with questions that Jamal is allowed to answer – including women that drive Shaq crazy and thing Jamal helped him cover up. We also touch on Shaq paying for the funeral of Jazmine Barnes in Houston and what it means to him. And in the funniest moment of the week so far we relive Shaq’s prank call to Stephen A. Smith’s show as “Tex Johnson …
January 16 03:40 AM
Listen to Locked on NBA episodes free, on demand. John Karalis and Jake Madison get into a high-scoring night in the NBA, Luke Walton’s job security in Los Angeles, and Philadelphia’s future possibly being decided over the next few weeks.Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices. The easiest way to listen to podcasts on your iPhone, iPad, Android, PC, smart speaker – and even in your car. For free. Bonus and ad-free content available with Stitcher Premium.
January 16 03:25 AM
Basketball Buds: Zach Harper, BIG Wos, Mariano Bivins, Tom Haberstroh, Ethan Strauss and Anthony Mayes. Produced by: Jade Hoye   Support us on http://www.patreon.com/countthedings Find us: http://www.countthedings.com Social: @back2backpod @countthedings…
January 16 03:01 AM
On today’s show Andrew Sharp and Ben Golliver begin with some buzz before Tuesday’s Lakers-Bulls blockbuster and then move to a long-overdue discussion on the Celtics. Topics include: re-thinking six years of Celtics hype, Kyrie’s re-brand as a veteran leader, whether this team is actually as talented as everyone thinks, whether this is the most disappointing season in the NBA, trades to make, Gordon Hayward’s struggles, and why everything could still be fine in the end …
January 16 01:12 AM

Keith Pompey and Michael Lee talk about Jimmy Butler’s performance in Tuesday’s 149-107 victory over his former team, Minnesota Timberwolves, in the latest Locked on Sixers podcast. MInnesota’s effort explains why Butler forced a trade out of there. Pompey and Lee also say Joel Embiid needs to be mentioned more as an MVP candidate. They also talk about the upcoming schedule and Markelle Fultz.

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone …

January 16 12:26 AM
The Sixers blew out the Timberwolves from beginning to end, it was a true joy. We talk about the on-court harmony of Embiid, Simmons and Butler, whether it’s the Jonah Bolden game, and the arrival of Corey Brewer. We discuss the homecoming of Dario and Covington, our trip to Minnesota to see them, some trade rumors, and the newest Ringer piece about the Sixers from Chris Ryan and Justin Verrier.
January 15 09:27 PM
Deuce and Mo return with nearly two-hours of conversation including the Kings 23-21 start (3:45), Giles and Bagley playing together (7:05), Harry’s development (9:58), Justin Jackson’s impact off the bench (14:57), if they buy the chemistry (18:30), the Shump-Nurkic beef (22:15), the upcoming six-game road trip (27:15), Morgan baits Deuce into a Luka rant (31:15), the Dennis Smith rumors (36:00), James Harden’s wild streak and why it may not be a good thing (40:50) …
January 15 09:15 PM
Basketball Insiders writers Ben Nadeau and Drew Maresca chat about the Nets and Knicks heading in opposite directions, check in on key injuries and then name some under-the-radar All-Stars for 2018-19 — plus more!
January 15 07:23 PM
Michigan State’s, Tom Izzo, returns to The Sidelines with Evan Daniels to talk shop on Cassius Winston and Jaren Jackson, the Spartans’ explosive offensive and what makes them so dangerous, and like many others, Izzo also has a take on the revamped recruiting schedule. This episode brings you a 2 for 1 as Fox Sports Producer, Conrad Company, also returns to the booth to discuss the latest hires and the impact Tre Jones’ injury will have on the Duke team.
January 15 07:01 PM
We ring in the new year by giving 2019 resolutions for every team in the league — from the lowly Knicks and Hawks to the high and mighty Warriors.
Hosts: Kevin O’Connor, Jonathan Tjarks, Danny Chau
January 15 07:00 PM
The Indiana Pacers remain consistently among the Eastern Conference elite (2:59), the Denver Nuggets continue their dominant run atop the West (9:33), and James Harden’s propensity for drawing fouls fuels his scorching stretch of games (18:00). Plus, five questions for the NBA in 2019 (39:55).
Hosts: Chris Vernon, Kevin O’Connor
January 15 07:00 PM
The Thunder beat the Lakers (sans LeBron) Wednesday night, but are we right to be concerned about Russell Westbrook’s continued shooting woes (1:30)? Plus, Chris spills his deepest, darkest concerns about the future of the Sixers as Ben Simmons still refuses to shoot jump shots (34:30).
Hosts: Justin Verrier, Chris Ryan, Paolo Uggetti
January 15 07:00 PM
James Harden daggered the Golden State Warriors Thursday night in overtime (1:30), and Kawhi Leonard was showered with boos while the Raptors got throttled by the Spurs (29:12). Plus, NBA prospect Bol Bol’s college season is done after just nine games (45:30).
Hosts: Kevin O’Connor, Danny Chau, Jonathan Tjarks

