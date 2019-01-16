Luke Walton's hot seat and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

January 16 01:12 AM

Keith Pompey and Michael Lee talk about Jimmy Butler’s performance in Tuesday’s 149-107 victory over his former team, Minnesota Timberwolves, in the latest Locked on Sixers podcast. MInnesota’s effort explains why Butler forced a trade out of there. Pompey and Lee also say Joel Embiid needs to be mentioned more as an MVP candidate. They also talk about the upcoming schedule and Markelle Fultz.

