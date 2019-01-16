MVP Race: As James Harden makes history, Steph Curry turns back clock

Each week, HoopsHype ranks the Top 10 candidates for this season’s Most Valuable Player award. This list highlights stars who are performing at an elite level and putting themselves in the mix for the award.

This week, we focus on two former MVP winners who are playing at a ridiculously high level. Here are our latest rankings:

10. Paul George, Oklahoma City Thunder

STATS: 26.6 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 3.9 apg, 3.4 3pg, 2.3 spg, 38.4 3pt%

Since we’re midway through this season, ESPN polled their experts to predict who would win each individual awards. While George did receive an honorable mention in the MVP section, the experts believe he’s the favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year.

George received 31.8 percent of the votes, just beating out Rudy Gobert (25.0 percent). George has helped OKC become by far the top-ranked defense in the NBA (allowing just 101.2 points per 100 possessions). He ranks first in the NBA in loose balls recovered per game (2.2) first in total steals (95), third in deflections per game (3.7), third in defensive win shares (2.9), fifth in steal percentage (2.9) and seventh in defensive win shares (101.8).

While MVP is a super long shot, DPOY actually seems within his grasp if he just keeps up his current play.