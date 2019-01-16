Enes Kanter invited Daniel Radcliffe to London before canceled trip

New York Knicks big man Enes Kanter will not be joining his teammates when they face the Washington Wizards in the United Kingdom.

Kanter said that he was originally permitted to travel with the team to London, but he was only allowed to go to practice and to the game. Plus, he would have to be with security at all times.

The franchise later changed their mind, saying it was only one game and it would be best for him to stay at home. Kanter said it made him sad because he hates missing games.

Prior to the change of plans, the big man was especially excited to go to London for the first time and already made some fascinating plans for his trip abroad (via The Full 48):

“The funny part of it is I met Daniel Radcliffe [the British actor who portrayed] Harry Potter in New York. I went to show his [Broadway] show in New York and we met after. I told him, like: ‘Hey we’re coming to London, I would love to bring you to our game.’ He was so excited. And now? It’s not going to happen.”

Kanter has described himself as a huge fan of the Potter series and is disappointed he can’t recreate the photo taken in the United States.

Good to see my brother

Daniel Radcliffe AKA “HARRY POTTER” 🔮 pic.twitter.com/SfWjmLNjgH — Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) October 28, 2018