DeMarcus Cousins is back and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
LOCKED ON NBA – 1-17 – Ben Golliver and David Locke on Warriors, trade deals, Kyrie from Locked on NBA
Warriors rolling, Cousins about to debut – via theathletic.com
POSTGAME: CELTICS vs. Raptors | Jan. 16 | Kyrie Irving | Kawhi Leonard from Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio – via clnsmedia.com
Listen to Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio episodes free, on demand. 8:00 p.m. TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts
Kyrie Irving and the Celtics (25-18) return to Boston looking to right the ship after a 3 game road trip turned into a disastrous 3 game losing streak. They have their work cut out for them as Kawhi Leonard & the first place Toronto Raptors (33-12) visit TD Garden looking to assert their dominance over the Eastern Conference …
Former NBA All-Star center Chris “The Caveman” Kaman on playing for the Clippers, Blazers, Lakers & Hornets; NBA teams tanking; retirement; Joel Embiid’s dominance and much more
Jay Williams on This Year’s Duke Team, James Harden’s Ridiculous Season, and the Team He’d Want to Play For in Today’s NBA
On this week’s show, CJ and Jordan talk to former Duke legend and Chicago Bull, Jay Williams. Jay was ready for an interview full of Duke-Lehigh jokes, but instead the guys talked about the current state of basketball–Zion and Duke, James Harden’s monster year, and which team Jay would want to play on in today’s NBA.
Plus, thoughts on Kyler Murray’s decision, Jay’s relationship with Coach K …
Comments