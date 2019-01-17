DeMarcus Cousins is back and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

January 16 01:52 PM

Welcome to episode 41 of Pull Up–shout out to Dirk Nowitzki.

On this week’s show, CJ and Jordan talk to former Duke legend and Chicago Bull, Jay Williams. Jay was ready for an interview full of Duke-Lehigh jokes, but instead the guys talked about the current state of basketball–Zion and Duke, James Harden’s monster year, and which team Jay would want to play on in today’s NBA.

Plus, thoughts on Kyler Murray’s decision, Jay’s relationship with Coach K …