NBA is looking 'very closely' at regular season game in Paris next year

Adam Silver breaking rules and breaking news on the first question of the night: will the NBA play a regular-season game in Paris? Silver’s response: pic.twitter.com/FQBploU2vZ — Candace Buckner (@CandaceDBuckner) January 17, 2019

NBA commissioner Adam Silver told reporters that the league is highly considering the idea of hosting a game in Paris, France next season.

Here is what NBA deputy commissioner Mark Tatum said about the possibility when asked on Wednesday (via Yahoo Sports):

“There has been a lot of interest in teams wanting to go to Paris because France is a hotbed for basketball… It’s just a matter of building the right business case and having the right partners in those areas. It is an important market for many of our marketing partners. It’s just a matter of time.”

Paris hosted a preseason NBA game in 2010 at the Bercy Arena, which has recently undergone renovations.

There are nine Frenchmen in the NBA, including two players (six-time All-Star Tony Parker and 2008 first-round pick Nic Batum) who are currently on the Charlotte Hornets.

One would have to assume that the Utah Jazz would be scheduled for the game, considering the star power that big man Rudy Gobert would bring to the match. The 7-foot-1 star ranks No. 2 overall in Win Shares and he ranks No. 2 overall in ESPN’s Defensive Real Plus-Minus as well.

Related Rudy Gobert is ready to lead his Utah Jazz: "Our identity hasn't changed, our goal hasn't changed"