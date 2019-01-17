USA Today Sports

Trending stories: The NBA articles you should read this morning

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

January 16 03:57 PM
Robert Covington helped the Sixers set a culture of defensive excellence. He now looks to do the same with the Timberwolves.

Watch Boston Celtics NBA live stream – via stream.nbcsports.com

January 12 02:00 PM
How to watch Boston Celtics NBA live streams, featuring Kyrie Irving and Al Horford

January 16 03:28 PM
Sam Amick spoke to Rich Paul, LeBron’s agent, about where things stand with James and his recovery.

January 16 11:15 AM
The numbers Beal has put up since John Wall went down are off the charts.

