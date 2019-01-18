Kyrie Irving's interesting call to LeBron and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
They discuss whether the Warriors are alone in the top tier, how they separate the possible championship contenders, who is already outside the playoff picture and much more.
2:30 – Celtics seem to beat up on the good opponents and struggle against bad teams.
4:55 – Kyrie Irving had a crazy week. Kyrie seems to be learning how to lead this team as the season goes on. He acknowledged he needs to continue to grow as a leader.
7:00 – Irving’s job as a leader is not to make the players happy, but make them better …
Kyrie Irving’s roller coaster week; Drama over LeBron James’ return to the Lakers; Blake Griffin Vs Steve Ballmer & much more around the NBA
Warriors Wake Up + Latest From OKC – via NBA.com
Kyrie Apologizes, Doncic, Harden’s Fatigue & More – via espn.com
INDIANAPOLIS – Keith Pompey talks about what the 76ers need to do to beat the Indiana Pacers Thursday night in his latest Locked on Sixers podcast. He also gives an inside look at his life on the road as an NBA beat writer and talks about Indianapolis.
