Kyrie Irving's interesting call to LeBron and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!

January 18 05:07 AM
INDIANAPOLIS – Keith Pompey dissects the 76ers’ 120-96 victory over the Indiana Pacers Thursday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in his latest Locked on Sixers podcast. He says this was arguably Jimmy Butlers best performance as a Sixer. He also salutes Joel Embiid for coming two assists away from recording a triple-double while playing with back tightness. And Pompey talks about the solid bench play before turning his attention to the Oklahoma City Thunder …
January 18 01:54 AM
On this edition of Hoops, Eric Smith and Paul Jones recap the Toronto Raptors thrilling victory over the Phoenix Suns, before they are joined by Phoenix Suns colour commentator Tim Kempton [8:44], radio voice of the Brooklyn Nets Chris Carrino [20:53], and former Toronto Raptor and current NBA writer for the Boston Globe Gary Washburn [30:31]!…
January 18 01:34 AM
Charlie Johnson (@cjohnsNBA) and Tom Schreier (@tschreier3) are back again to discuss that ugly loss to Philly, dissect different coaching styles and their impact on fan bases, as well as look ahead to the next seven games and how they will impact the..
January 17 08:08 PM
Listen to RealGM Radio with Danny Leroux episodes free, on demand. Host Danny Leroux (@DannyLeroux) and Matt Moore of The Action Network (@HPBasketball) lay out their tiers for the entire NBA halfway through the regular season.
They discuss whether the Warriors are alone in the top tier, how they separate the possible championship contenders, who is already outside the playoff picture and much more.
Sponsored by Peter Millar (petermillar.com/realgm), Betonline …
January 17 06:28 PM
The Wizards beat the buzzer with a goaltending basket by Thomas Bryant to edge the Knicks out in London, 101-100. Nick Ashooh & Wes Hall go over the bizarre ending and how Washington continued its recent dominance of New York. Hear from Bradley Beal as he speaks with Chris Miller courtside moments after the victory (12:11).
January 17 06:06 PM
1:20 – It was a wild week for the Celtics. They showed great mental toughness against the Raptors on Wednesday night.
2:30 – Celtics seem to beat up on the good opponents and struggle against bad teams.
4:55 – Kyrie Irving had a crazy week. Kyrie seems to be learning how to lead this team as the season goes on. He acknowledged he needs to continue to grow as a leader.
7:00 – Irving’s job as a leader is not to make the players happy, but make them better …
January 17 05:40 PM
Nerder She Wrote: Dave DuFour and David Thorpe answer listener questions.  Topics:  Warriors are untouchable  Curry is a force Blake Griffin’s mechanics  Shooting on the way up What to watch for when you like a bad team How much…
January 17 04:11 PM
Today’s Bucher and Hollins show is packed with NBA storylines. Celtics – Raptors looked like a playoff game on Wednesday night and Kyrie Irving has been making headlines for different reasons all week long (8:49). There are competing stories coming from the Lakers and from Rich Paul regarding LeBron James’ return from injury (19:09). Is Luke Wa ……
January 17 03:59 PM
Sekou Smith and John Schuhmann discuss the Warriors’ hot streak as DeMarcus Cousins nears his debut, another 50-point game from James Harden, and Kyrie Irving’s apology to LeBron. Then Erik Horne of The Oklahoman joins to talk Thunder before a key stretch of games this week. Plus, they play some clutch-shot trivia and introduce NBA TV’s ‘The Pe ……
January 17 01:53 PM
Brian Windhorst, Jackie MacMullan and Tim MacMahon Kyrie Irving’s apology to LeBron (2:30), Luka Doncic and the Mavs (21:00), the Nets’ win over the Rockets and the possible fatigue factor for James Harden (38:00).
January 17 10:46 AM

INDIANAPOLIS – Keith Pompey talks about what the 76ers need to do to beat the Indiana Pacers Thursday night in his latest Locked on Sixers podcast. He also gives an inside look at his life on the road as an NBA beat writer and talks about Indianapolis.

 

