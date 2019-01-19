USA Today Sports

Dennis Smith drama and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

Dennis Smith drama and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

Podcasts

Dennis Smith drama and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!

DeMarcus Cousins debuts – via theathletic.com

January 19 04:13 AM
DeMarcus Cousins debuted in Los Angeles on Friday night. It went very well. Marcus Thompson joins the podcast to discuss every aspect of Cousins’ night.
January 19 01:20 AM

Listen to Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio episodes free, on demand. 7:00 p.m. TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

Kyrie and the Celtics (26-18) produced one of their best performances of the season against the top-seeded Raptors, got Aron Baynes back and out-worked a 30-point effort by Kawhi Leonard …

January 18 04:55 PM
Ryan Magdziarz and Zak Noble discuss NBA All-Star voting, James Harden vs Kobe Bryant, Kyrie is a wanna be LeBron, Steph making history, and trade deadline scenarios all in one jam packed episode number 93. 4:00- All-Stars vs All NBA 1st, 2nd, &…
January 18 04:26 PM
Dennis Smith Jr. is the latest high draft pick to become uncomfortable with the ball being taken out of his hands. What does that mean for him and Luka Doncic (18:00)? Then we run down our All-Star ballots for this season (28:18). To wrap up, Kevin interviews Matt Quinn from the band Mt. Joy—a lifelong Sixers fan—about his favorite Sixers-Celtics media conspiracies and the overlap between touring bands and NBA players (39:42).
Hosts: Kevin O’Connor and Jonathan Tjarks
Guest: Matt Quinn
January 18 02:56 PM
Topics for this week’s episode include:
– Buyers: Rockets, Lakers, 76ers, Thunder, Raptors, Pacers
– Sellers: Bulls, Cavaliers, Hawks, Suns, Knicks
– On the fence: Grizzlies, Magic, Heat
January 18 02:07 PM
Ric and Ryan give their picks against the spread and Over/Under for all 7 of Friday Night’s NBA games (24:01). But first, could we ever see an international NBA team? (1:46). Ryan talks about how tied NBA players are to their routines and how playing with Kevin Garnett took it to the extreme (11:23). Are the Warriors all the way back? And how w ……
January 18 01:46 PM
Listen to Locked on NBA episodes free, on demand. On today’s show, Adam returns only to hear Anthony talk about the Lakers. They then discuss leadership and how Kyrie Irving is handling his attempt at it. In the final segment they eliminate four more teams each from their title picture. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices. The easiest way to listen to podcasts on your iPhone, iPad, Android, PC, smart speaker – and even in your car. For free …
January 18 12:17 PM
Paul Flannery is a Senior NBA Writer for SB Nation. Twitter: @Pflanns 8:08 Does Kyrie have good intentions? 16:32 Why did Kyrie tell everyone he called LeBron? 23:17 The Celtics still have chemistry issues 29:31 Brad needs to be tougher with minutes Available for download on iTunes and Stitcher on Friday, January 18th, 2018. Our Presenting Spon ……

Kyrie Calling LeBron, Rockets Too 3 Happy? – via bballbreakdown.com

January 18 12:08 PM
Coach Nick is joined as always by The Athletic’s Jared Weiss to discuss Kyrie’s comments that he called LeBron James to commiserate, are the Mavericks seriously thinking about trading Dennis Smith Jr, and should the Rockets cut down on their three point attempts?
January 18 08:46 AM
On today’s show Andrew Sharp and Ben Golliver begin in Boston, where Kyrie Irving has listened to critics and responded by reaching out to LeBron James to apologize. Then (27:00): Donovan Mitchell’s progress in Utah and potential additions for the Jazz …

Podcasts

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

Comments

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home