James Harden's historic run and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
Episode 96: Taylor Rooks – via uninterrupted.com
Shaquille O’Neal responds to the Jeopardy question about him, Detective Shaq investigates the Ring doorbell licker and we play Match Game – The Big Podcast with Shaq – Episode 189
NBA G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim – via bleacherreport.com
LOCKED ON NBA – 01/21/19 – Biggest Stories, Local Experts – Harden Historic Run, Nets In The Playoffs, and Cousins Makes His Warriors Debut from Locked on NBA
POSTGAME: CELTICS vs. Hawks | Jan. 19 | Kyrie Irving | Trae Young from Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio – via clnsmedia.com
Listen to Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio episodes free, on demand. 7:30 p.m. Philips Arena, Atlanta, Georgia
Kyrie and the Celtics (27-18) look to build on their recent two game win streak as they head to Atlanta to take on Trae Young and the Hawks (14-30).
Your favorite CLNS Media hosts will be breaking down all of the action for a full hour following the game …
Comments