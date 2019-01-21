USA Today Sports

James Harden's historic run and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

Podcasts

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!

Episode 96: Taylor Rooks – via uninterrupted.com

January 21 06:01 AM
On this edition of RT, we’re back with the Portland crew as ET and Brooke sit down with all-star Bleacher Report anchor, Taylor Rooks. After talking about who’s the better spades player (hint: it’s definitely not Brooke), they dive into how Taylor got to where she is in her sports media career today… it’s a wild ride. The trio also debate about Chicago pizza, TV shows and weddings. Plus, you’ll never guess who named their child after ET.. …
January 21 05:36 AM
Shaquille O’Neal talks about the Jeopardy question that went viral about me last week, regarding him breaking both his wrists as a child – and he says it did indeed happen, and he never got them treated or fixed in fear of being punished by his father …

NBA G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim – via bleacherreport.com

January 21 02:00 AM
Former NBA All-Star, Olympic Gold Medalist, and current President of the NBA G-League, Shareef Abdur-Rahim, breaks down the G League’s planned expansion, upcoming Select Contract and Pro Path program, and the effect that a 30-team G League might have on the NBA Age Limits policy. Plus, Shareef recounts his time with the Vancouver Grizzlies, pla ……
January 20 07:29 PM
Listen to Locked on NBA episodes free, on demand. Host Josh Lloyd chats with Ben DuBose of Locked On Rockets about James Harden’s historic run, to Josh Bass of Locked On Nets about the surprising team from Brooklyn, and to Charles Hamilton of Locked On Warriors about DeMarcus Cousins’ season debut.Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices. The easiest way to listen to podcasts on your iPhone, iPad, Android, PC, smart speaker – and even in your car. For free …
January 20 01:20 PM

Listen to Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio episodes free, on demand. 7:30 p.m. Philips Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

Kyrie and the Celtics (27-18) look to build on their recent two game win streak as they head to Atlanta to take on Trae Young and the Hawks (14-30).

Your favorite CLNS Media hosts will be breaking down all of the action for a full hour following the game …

January 20 12:33 PM
The most difficult stretch of the season has begun, and we talk about what’s gone wrong and what’s gone right. Joel Embiid is playing through an injury, Ben Simmons has turned it up another level, and Jimmy Butler has had one great game and one bad game. There’s a quick recommendation corner, then Andrew Unterberger joins us to separate the three Process years. Finally, we discuss who we’d rather have on a max deal, Jimmy Butler, Klay Thompson or Kyrie Irving.

