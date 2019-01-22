What now with Melo and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
Keith Pompey and Micheal Lee weight resting Joel Embiid over playing him to win games during this key stretch in the latest Locked on Sixers podcast. The two believe the Sixers must protect the All-Star center from himself. They also ponder if Corey Brewer is a long-term solution for a roster with many holes due to having Markelle Fultz, Zhaire Smith and Justin Patton all sidelined.
LOCKED ON NBA – Tue. 1/22 – Sixers Win Big, Harden Needs Help, Melo’s Future, Blazers’ Ceiling from Locked on NBA
POSTGAME: CELTICS vs. Heat | Jan. 21 | Kyrie Irving | Dwyane Wade from Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio – via clnsmedia.com
Listen to Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio episodes free, on demand. 6:00 p.m. TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts
Kyrie Irving and the Celtics (28-18) look to extend their 3-game win streak as they host Dwyane Wade & the Miami Heat (22-22) at TD Garden. The two teams last faced off just 11 days ago with the Heat handing the Celtics a humiliating 115-99 loss in Miami …
Hear Chris Miller speak with Poter moments after the victory (9:56) and then listen to Bradley Beal’s words on Reverend King.
The NBA All-Drama All-Stars and the Western Conference Shuffle | Heat Check (Ep. 372) – via theringer.com
Host: John Gonzalez
Guests: Jason Concepcion, Haley O’Shaughnessy
