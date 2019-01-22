What now with Melo and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

January 22 06:45 AM

Keith Pompey and Micheal Lee weight resting Joel Embiid over playing him to win games during this key stretch in the latest Locked on Sixers podcast. The two believe the Sixers must protect the All-Star center from himself. They also ponder if Corey Brewer is a long-term solution for a roster with many holes due to having Markelle Fultz, Zhaire Smith and Justin Patton all sidelined.

