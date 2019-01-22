USA Today Sports

What now with Melo and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!

January 22 06:45 AM

Keith Pompey and Micheal Lee weight resting Joel Embiid over playing him to win games during this key stretch in the latest Locked on Sixers podcast. The two believe the Sixers must protect the All-Star center from himself. They also ponder if Corey Brewer is a long-term solution for a roster with many holes due to having Markelle Fultz, Zhaire Smith and Justin Patton all sidelined.



January 22 06:44 AM
Golden State young players have some growing pains
January 22 04:14 AM
Listen to Locked on NBA episodes free, on demand. Wes Goldberg and David Ramil discuss the Philadelphia 76ers beating the Houston Rockets and limiting James Harden while Joel Embiid had a big night in the absence of Jimmy Butler. Then they talk about if Carmelo Anthony will get another job in the NBA, the Portland Trail Blazers' ceiling, and Klay Thompson's record-tying night from three-point range.Social: @wcgoldberg @dramil13 @LockedOnNBANet
January 21 11:29 PM

Listen to Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio episodes free, on demand. 6:00 p.m. TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

Kyrie Irving and the Celtics (28-18) look to extend their 3-game win streak as they host Dwyane Wade & the Miami Heat (22-22) at TD Garden. The two teams last faced off just 11 days ago with the Heat handing the Celtics a humiliating 115-99 loss in Miami

January 21 06:17 PM
On this edition of the Bulls Talk Podcast, Mark Schanowski, Kendall Gill, and Kelly Crull react to the Bulls win over the Cavaliers and Kendall explains why he thinks the Bulls should bring Derrick Rose back next season …
January 21 05:24 PM
The time Garrett Temple’s dad debated David Duke at LSU; Inside the dust-up with teammate Omri Casspi.
January 21 05:05 PM
Washington beat Detroit 101-87 at home on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The Wizards look at the team’s fourth win in the past five games and should Otto Porter keep coming off the bench?
Hear Chris Miller speak with Poter moments after the victory (9:56) and then listen to Bradley Beal’s words on Reverend King.
January 21 04:22 PM
What would the All-Star teams look like if they were selected on the merits of creating drama (3:11)? Plus: Lonzo’s injury, Boogie back, the PG-Russ dynamic, and the Dennis Smith Jr. saga’s resolution (?) (33:03).
Host: John Gonzalez
Guests: Jason Concepcion, Haley O’Shaughnessy
January 21 02:30 PM
Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic explains the success of Rose and the struggles of Wiggins, brought to you by TSR Injury Law (612-TSR-TIME) and Sotastick.com
January 21 01:41 PM
Keith Pompey says the 76ers need more consistency in his latest Locked on Sixers podcast. He points out how there was a drop off in the play of power forward Wilson Chandler and the Sixers reserves in Saturday's loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. He also expects Houston Rockets guard James Harden to score at least 50 points Monday night at Wells Fargo Center. And Pompey says playing through Joel Embiid gives the Sixers the best chance to beat the Rockets
January 21 01:25 PM
Ryan McDonough is the former GM of the Phoenix Suns. 8:15 The future of the young Suns 25:57 What's it like being a GM during trade season 28:32 Why Ayton over Doncic 39:06 What's wrong with the Celtics? 46:08 Zion is the #1 pick as of now Available for download on iTunes and Stitcher on Monday, January 21st, 2019.
January 21 10:45 AM
Previewing the NBA Trade Deadline with Legendary Broadcaster Hubie Brown
January 21 08:08 AM
Dwyane Wade sits down with the ‘Winging It’ crew to discuss his “Welcome to the League” moment (28:09), what the jump to stardom in the NBA was like for him (36:15), and the birth of his daughter (45:05) before answering questions from the fans (1:00:47).

