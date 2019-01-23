Boogie's back and other NBA podcasts you should listen today

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
Keith Pompey dissects the 76ers’ improved defense in his latest Locked on Sixers podcast. Players are starting to buy on on the defensive principles, and the team has made solid tweaks to the help-side defense. However, Pompey adds that Wednesday night’s game against the San Antonio Spurs will provide a solid test for the Sixers’ improved defense. The Spurs are shooting a league-best 40.4 percent on three-pointers.
Learn more about your ad choices …
Brooklyn Nets forward Jared Dudley on the Nets’ emergence in the East, D’Angelo Russell’s improvement and veteran leadership in his 12th year in the NBA
• Pent up fan frustration with Erik Spoelstra, his rotations, and agent/cap maneuvering conspiracies.
• Christi
Uh-oh, the Warriors Look Invincible Again | The Mismatch (Ep. 373) – via theringer.com
Hosts: Chris Vernon, Kevin O’Connor
‘Melo On The Move + Power Rankings – via NBA.com
Boogie Is Back – via espn.com
Boogie On The Floor, MVP Race, and Mailbag – via bballbreakdown.com
Keith Pompey and Micheal Lee weight resting Joel Embiid over playing him to win games during this key stretch in the latest Locked on Sixers podcast. The two believe the Sixers must protect the All-Star center from himself. They also ponder if Corey Brewer is a long-term solution for a roster with many holes due to having Markelle Fultz, Zhaire Smith and Justin Patton all sidelined.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone …
Comments