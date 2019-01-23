Boogie's back and other NBA podcasts you should listen today

USA Today Sports

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!

Keith Pompey dissects the 76ers’ improved defense in his latest Locked on Sixers podcast.  Players are starting to buy on on the defensive principles, and the team has made solid tweaks to the help-side defense. However, Pompey adds that Wednesday night’s game against the San Antonio Spurs will provide a solid test for the Sixers’ improved defense. The Spurs are shooting a league-best 40.4 percent on three-pointers.

Joining SI’s Chris Mannix is YES Network analyst and Fox Sports NBA Insider Sarah Kustok. Mannix and Kustok examine DeMarcus Cousins debut in Golden State–and if anyone can touch the Warriors now that he’s back–Utah’s recent surge, what’s behind the
On today’s show Andrew Sharp and Ben Golliver open the show discussing All-Star starters, beginning with the debates in the West, including Paul George vs. LeBron James on the wing and Nikola Jokic vs. Anthony Davis at center. From there (18:00): they move to their picks for rest of the rosters in the East and West. Then (37:00): Klay Thompson’s All-Star case, how the NFC title game may affect the NBA, and early returns on the Boogie Cousins Warriors era …
Fantastically candid 12-year NBA veteran & Brooklyn Nets forward Jared Dudley joins Ric for a great conversation about how the Nets turned their season around after an 8-game losing streak (7:27), his appreciation for Head Coach Kenny Atkinson (3:20), and the improvement of teammate D’Angelo Russell (9:43). Jared also gave a ton of insight to t ……
Listen to Locked on NBA episodes free, on demand. The Washington Post’s Ben Golliver joins John Karalis & Jake Madison to talk about Memphis’ willingness to blow it up, and then they pick their All Star teams.Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices. The easiest way to listen to podcasts on your iPhone, iPad, Android, PC, smart speaker – and even in your car. For free. Bonus and ad-free content available with Stitcher Premium.
By studio@oklahoman.com (The Oklahoman).
In this edition of The Heat Beat Podcast, Giancarlo Navas, Nekias Duncan, Christian Hernandez, Alex Toledo, and Brian Goins discuss:
• Pent up fan frustration with Erik Spoelstra, his rotations, and agent/cap maneuvering conspiracies.
• Christi
In this episode, Cole Zwicker joins the podcast and we preview the NBA’s trade deadline. Who should be on the move? What teams could act as sellers, as a large portion of the NBA gears up to be buyers? What teams could realistically act as buyers? What names should be on the market? What are the Grizzlies going to do, and what is the market for their stars?  Then, we move on to college …
On this edition of CavsHQ presented by AT&T, hosts John Michael and Rafa Hernandez-Brito are joined by Cayleigh Griffin as the three talk with Larry Nance Jr. during the team’s recent road trip.
On this week’s episode of the Weekly Run, hosts Andy Larsen and Eric Walden dive into the Donovan Mitchell at point guard experiment, whether the Jazz’s 6-game winning streak is real or illusion, whether Rudy Gobert is a lock for the All-Star game, and tattoos.
Basketball Buds: Dave DuFour, Tom Haberstroh, BIG Wos, Mariano Bivins, Ethan Strauss and Anthony Mayes Produced by: Jade Hoye Topics:  Boogie Back Be Scared Playmaking ability Boogie Death Lineup Lakers are trash  Poor player…
The juggernaut Golden State Warriors look unstoppable as of late (4:10) and Carmelo Anthony looks to return to the court (15:00). Plus: Which players could benefit from a change of scenery at the trade deadline? (25:43)
Hosts: Chris Vernon, Kevin O’Connor
Sekou Smith and John Schuhmann discuss next steps for Carmelo Anthony after being traded to the Bulls. Then they discuss Monday’s MLK Day slate of games and dig into the Week 15 Power Rankings, where the Brooklyn Nets are on the rise. Plus, they break down their picks for All-Star starters before Thursday’s official announcement. via Knit…

Boogie Is Back – via espn.com

Brian Windhorst, Nick Friedell and Dave McMenamin discuss Dave’s insane journey to the Duke vs Syracuse game (5:30), Klay Thompson’s amazing offensive performance (12:00), the Lakers’ current situation (20:00), where will Melo end up (25:00), the latest on the Pelicans and Anthony Davis (44:00) and much more.…

Boogie On The Floor, MVP Race, and Mailbag – via bballbreakdown.com

Welcoming Dave DuFour back, he and Coach Nick show you how to do a pod: They examine how DeMarcus Cousins looks on the floor for the Warriors, whether CP3 can come back and help the Rockets with Super Saiyan Harden, and we answer a ton of questions from the live Periscope Broadcast.
Keith Pompey and Micheal Lee weight resting Joel Embiid over playing him to win games during this key stretch in the latest Locked on Sixers podcast. The two believe the Sixers must protect the All-Star center from himself. They also ponder if Corey Brewer is a long-term solution for a roster with many holes due to having Markelle Fultz, Zhaire Smith and Justin Patton all sidelined.

