Boogie's back and other NBA podcasts you should listen today

January 23 07:43 AM

Keith Pompey dissects the 76ers’ improved defense in his latest Locked on Sixers podcast. Players are starting to buy on on the defensive principles, and the team has made solid tweaks to the help-side defense. However, Pompey adds that Wednesday night’s game against the San Antonio Spurs will provide a solid test for the Sixers’ improved defense. The Spurs are shooting a league-best 40.4 percent on three-pointers.

