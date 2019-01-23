Trending stories: All-Star debates, Wizards and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
January 22 10:32 AM
Zach Lowe gets into the big All-Star debates — Russ, Luka, how many stars on contenders? — and reveals his final ballot.
The Warriors think LeBron James’ return will make Lakers… – via theathletic.com
January 22 06:54 PM
LeBron James’ extended layoff from the worst injury of his career has impacted more than just the Lakers.
What should the Wolves do at the trade deadline? That’s a… – via theathletic.com
January 22 04:09 PM
The owner wants to make the playoffs. The team is running out of time to get there. And all of it with a GM and coach who may or may not be around for the next iteration.
How Buddy Hield has the Kings shooting for respectability – via sports.yahoo.com
January 22 12:03 PM
The third-year guard has given Kings fans an optimism that hasn’t been around since the franchise was must-see TV at the turn of the millennium.
Kobe Bryant scored 81 points on this date in 2006, but James Harden’s January is better – via sports.yahoo.com
January 22 11:52 AM
Kobe Bryant’s 81-point game occurred on this date 13 years ago. It came during a January 2006 run that is among the greatest months of singular offensive production in NBA history, if not the best ever from a guard. And James Harden’s January 2019 is better in almost every measure but the number
Aldridge’s Morning Coffee: Can Wall-less Wizards maintain… – via theathletic.com
January 22 08:47 AM
With 7-3 record in last ten games, Wizards have shown improvement in offensive efficiency and defense.
