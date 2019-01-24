An interview with Nikola Vucevic and other NBA podcasts you should listen today

January 24 06:47 AM

Keith Pompey and Ky Carlin dissect the 76ers’ 122-120 Wednesday night victory over the San Antonio Spurs at the Wells Fargo Center in his latest Locked on Sixers podcast. They talk about how the Sixers were able to get stops down the stretch in what had been a defense-less game., The two discuss Wilson Chandler’s defensive impact and Landry Shamet’s clutch plays.

