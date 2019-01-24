Trending stories: The NBA articles you should read this morning

Let us step back and appreciate James Harden – via si.com January 23 09:39 AM Launching—and sinking—unstoppable three after unstoppable three, the league’s most lethal offensive weapon is on a historic jag, putting up scoring numbers surpassed only by Wilt and MJ while leading a Rockets resurgence that has elevated them from last place in the Southwest a month ago to the thick of the Western Conference race. Shares

Isaac Excited to Play in Front of Father When Magic Visit Nets – via nba.com January 23 11:33 AM NEW YORK – Train up a child in the way he should go. And when he is old, he will not depart from it.–Proverbs 22:6. Jacob Isaac believed in the word of God so much so that rarely a day went by when he wasn’t reciting passages out of the Bible to his six children … Shares