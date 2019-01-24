Trending stories: The NBA articles you should read this morning

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
January 23 11:34 AM
The Denver Nuggets guard has been fighting his whole life to be exactly where he is today — at the core of a surprise upstart battling the Warriors for Western Conference supremacy.
Shares
Let us step back and appreciate James Harden – via si.com
January 23 09:39 AM
Launching—and sinking—unstoppable three after unstoppable three, the league’s most lethal offensive weapon is on a historic jag, putting up scoring numbers surpassed only by Wilt and MJ while leading a Rockets resurgence that has elevated them from last place in the Southwest a month ago to the thick of the Western Conference race.
Shares
January 23 11:33 AM
NEW YORK – Train up a child in the way he should go. And when he is old, he will not depart from it.–Proverbs 22:6. Jacob Isaac believed in the word of God so much so that rarely a day went by when he wasn’t reciting passages out of the Bible to his six children …
Shares
Would Kyrie Irving join LeBron James in Los Angeles? Old Cavaliers teammates weigh in on the speculation – via cleveland.com
January 23 09:38 AM
It just so happens the Los Angeles Lakers, where James now resides, have cleared a large amount of cap space so they can woo another star to Hollywood.
Shares
Why ‘day-to-day’ LeBron matters in Vegas – via espn.com
January 23 01:39 PM
Will LeBron’s lingering injury spur changes in the way the NBA reports player injuries in the future?
Comments