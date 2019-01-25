The trade deadline inner workings and NBA podcasts you should listen today

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
LOCKED ON NBA — 1/25/19 — How does the NBA Trade Deadline work? Sam Amick explains from Locked on NBA
January 25 06:14 AM
Listen to Locked on NBA episodes free, on demand. On the heels of one of the more informative articles written this year, Sam Amick (The Athletic) joins Anthony and Adam to get everyone ready for the NBA Trade Deadline. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices. The easiest way to listen to podcasts on your iPhone, iPad, Android, PC, smart speaker – and even in your car. For free. Bonus and ad-free content available with Stitcher Premium.
January 25 03:59 AM
Draymond Green is helping DeMarcus Cousins fit in and the private players-only meeting with Barack Obama
Win streak: 9 games – via theathletic.com
January 25 01:58 AM
The Warriors just won a ninth straight game, dropping 126 points pretty easily against the Wizards in DC. The Athletic’s Fred Katz joins the podcast to discuss the steamrolling Warriors, All-Star voting and much more.
January 25 12:08 AM
Wizards come up short against visiting Golden State 126-118 despite having chances late. Chris & Jimmy Patsos recap Washington’s missed opportunities and hear reaction afterwards from Trevor Ariza, Kevin Durant & Boogie Cousins (5:28). They then dissect the 10 starters for the named All Star Game (13:20) and Chris tells why you he’s got beef now with the Toronto Raptors (18:24).
January 24 11:56 PM
It’s another edition of Hoops with Eric Smith and Paul Jones! On this edition, our hosts react to the NBA All-Star selections and interview former NBA player and current coach Jack Sikma [27:22]!By contact@fan590.com (SPORTSNET 590 The FAN).
January 24 07:26 PM
The Philadelphia 76ers have started their 12 game stretch against the best the NBA has to offer with impressive wins over the Indiana Pacers, Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs. That, plus initial impressions of Corey Brewer and what could be in store at the trade deadline in this week’s Sixers Beat.
Doris Burke on Celtics overcoming adversity, how Oladipo injury changes the East, previewing Warriors matchup
January 24 06:36 PM
2:00 – How will the Celtics handle the Warriors? We will finally get to see how they compare to Golden State.
3:30 – Will Saturday’s outcome show how far the Celtics can go this season?
9:10 – Doris Burke joins the podcast to discuss how it looks like the Celtics have turned a corner in close games and at home and says the NBA season is never drama or conflict free.
10:40 – Burke on how Boogie Cousins has acclimated himself with the Warriors roster …
3:30 – Will Saturday’s outcome show how far the Celtics can go this season?
9:10 – Doris Burke joins the podcast to discuss how it looks like the Celtics have turned a corner in close games and at home and says the NBA season is never drama or conflict free.
10:40 – Burke on how Boogie Cousins has acclimated himself with the Warriors roster …
January 24 06:30 PM
Evan sits down with Fox Sports producer, Conrad Company, to share his thoughts on some of college hoops sleepers like SEC leading scorer Grant Williams, Darius Garland, and recent sensation Ja Morant while also touching on what could be in store for high school players such as LaMelo Ball. Plus, we dissect the McDonald’s 2019 All American roster and the heated debate for the #1 pick between Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett resurfaces …
January 24 05:48 PM
Grizzlies beat writer David Cobb and reporter/producer Jason Munz examine the unique situation Memphis finds itself in with both Marc Gasol and Mike Conley being publicly placed on the trading block.
Where Do the Pacers Turn Without Victor Oladipo? | Group Chat (Ep. 374) – via theringer.com
January 24 04:27 PM
We digest the news that Victor Oladipo is out for the rest of the season by wondering whether the Pacers should push on for the playoffs or reset until he gets back (2:30). Then, we debate who has a more promising future: the Hawks or the Mavericks (27:53)? And finally, we finish with one final chat about Carmelo Anthony (39:05).
Hosts: Justin Verrier, Haley O’Shaughnessy, Paolo Uggetti
Hosts: Justin Verrier, Haley O’Shaughnessy, Paolo Uggetti
January 24 04:20 PM
Nerder She Wrote: Dave DuFour and David Thorpe Rundown Harden on fire, can it last? Guarding Harden The Spurs on a run Defense DeMar DeRozan story time 76ers without Butler Simmons with Embiid Putting the pieces together Lessons from…
Dame and Nurkic vs. Russ, Dealing with the NBA Trade Deadline as a Player, and Early Thoughts on the Super Bowl
January 24 04:12 PM
On this week’s show, number 42–shout out to Jackie Robinson–CJ and Jordan catch up on all things NBA, including…- Dame and Nurkic getting into it with Russ Westbrook- Devin Booker getting into it with Gorgui Dieng.- The NBA trade deadline, and the ways in which trade rumors, and eventual trades, impact players….and much more …
Harden Scores 61 + Celtics Deep Dive – via NBA.com
January 24 04:11 PM
Sekou Smith and John Schuhmann break down James Harden’s dominant performance against the Knicks. Then they dig into the Celtics — past and present — with Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe and author Gary Pomerantz, who has a new book on the relationship between Bob Cousy and Bill Russell. All of that, plus some mid-range shooter trivia, trad ……
Ric and Ryan pick their All-Star teams; James Harden’s historic tear; and the significance of Victor Oladipo’s injury
January 24 12:50 PM
Ric & Ryan assume the roles of honorary All-Star team captains and pick their 2019 NBA All-Star teams (17:20). Get on social media and tell us whose team is better @BucherFriends. Also, James Harden’s historic run (11:08), and the significance of the Victor Oladipo injury on the Pacers and the East playoff picture (2:34). Plus, Ryan’s experienc ……
LOCKED ON NBA – 1-24 – Trade Deadline Primer with Spence Checketts and David Locke from Locked on NBA
January 24 09:58 AM
Listen to Locked on NBA episodes free, on demand. David Locke sits down with Reality Check’s Spence Checketts to talk about the trade deadline. What should the Pelicans do? What are the choices they have moving forward? Then they look at Memphis Grizzlies and what the options are with Mike Conley and Marc Gasol. It is a trade deadline primer on Locked on NBA. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices …
Comments