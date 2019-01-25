The trade deadline inner workings and NBA podcasts you should listen today

January 24 06:36 PM

2:00 – How will the Celtics handle the Warriors? We will finally get to see how they compare to Golden State.

3:30 – Will Saturday’s outcome show how far the Celtics can go this season?

9:10 – Doris Burke joins the podcast to discuss how it looks like the Celtics have turned a corner in close games and at home and says the NBA season is never drama or conflict free.

10:40 – Burke on how Boogie Cousins has acclimated himself with the Warriors roster …