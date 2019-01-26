USA Today Sports

All-Star reserves discussion and other NBA podcasts you should listen today

All-Star reserves discussion and other NBA podcasts you should listen today

Podcasts

All-Star reserves discussion and other NBA podcasts you should listen today

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!

Golden State’s Steph Curry – via espn.com

January 26 03:06 AM
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry joins The Woj Pod to discuss the Warriors turbulent season, Kevin Durant, the joy of repetition and practice, his production company’s new documentary on the 2015 South Carolina church massacre, playing with Seth in the All-Star Weekend 3-point competition and much, much more.
January 25 11:11 PM
Wizards grab the victory at the Magic 95-91 less than 24 hours after the tight game against Golden State. Chris & Phil Chenier look at the balanced scoring effort and the all around contributions by Trevor Ariza. They then go around the NBA and give their opinions on the current iteration of the Warriors and Chris’ ideas for future All Star Games (10:14).
January 25 11:02 PM
On this edition of the Bulls Talk podcast, Mark Schanowski, Kendall Gill, and Will Perdue discuss the Bulls recent struggles …

Why The Clippers Are Drowning – via bballbreakdown.com

January 25 08:30 PM
Coach Nick welcomes Friend of the Breakdown Jovan Buha, Clippers beat writer for The Athletic, to discuss what has happened to the hot start of the Clippers. Jovan explains why Avery Bradley has become a four letter word on #NBATwitter, and what potential trades they might explore to upgrade the roster for a strong playoff push.…
January 25 05:28 PM
The hype around the Toronto Raptors has died down despite their continued excellence (0:40). With the All-Star starters announced, which players will make the team as reserves? (14:05)
Plus: Kevin O’Connor sits down with Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic to discuss his outstanding play this season (31:46).
Hosts: Kevin O’Connor, Jonathan Tjarks, Danny Chau
January 25 02:25 PM
Topics for this week’s episode include:
– The return of DeMarcus Cousins
– Wizards thriving without John Wall
– Ramifications of Victor Oladipo’s season-ending injury
– Trade proposals for Marc Gasol and Mike Conley

Player Haters’ Ball – via espn.com

January 25 02:13 PM
Brian Windhorst, Jackie MacMullan & Tim MacMahon discuss the hate aimed at James Harden (8:40), Victor Oladipo’s injury (28:10), the hierarchy in the east (43:00) & more.
January 25 01:24 PM
An in-depth conversation about everything NBA All-Star related between Ric & Ryan (1:38), including the announced starters vs Ric’s official ballot, the public’s vote on Ric & Ryan’s draft results, and Ric’s gripes with the All-Star system. Also, the return of DeMarcus Cousins and the Warriors 9-game win streak has shaken the league, so do we h ……
January 25 11:51 AM
Jay Wright is the head coach of the Villanova Wildcats. 4:10 Villanova’s resurgence. After losing to Furman and Michigan, did you think you’d be where you guys are now? 9:26 Best stories from when you were an assistant in Vegas at UNLV. 13:07 When did you step up you suit game? 15:08 Were you ever worried about your job at Nova? 20:50 Jahvon Qu ……
January 25 08:59 AM
On today’s show Sharp and Golliver begin with a sobering look at the Pacers in the wake of the Victor Oladipo injury. Then (15:00): Whether Mike Conley makes sense for the Jazz, whether Ben is a sellout, and additional Conley possibilities around the NBA …
January 25 08:27 AM
Brian, Rich and Michael rank each member of the Celtics roster based on their trade value around the league, factoring in age, contract length and amount as well as potential.
January 25 08:25 AM

Keith Pompey says  76ers center Joel Embiid being voted an Eastern Conference NBA All-Star Game starter for the second consecutive season was a no-brainer in his latest Locked on Sixers podcast.  Pompey expects Sixers point guard Ben Simmons to be voted as an All-Star reserve by the league’s coaches.  And he talks about Corey Brewer getting a second 10-day contract and what might determine his Sixers’ future.

Learn more about your ad choices …

, Podcasts

,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

Comments

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home