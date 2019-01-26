All-Star reserves discussion and other NBA podcasts you should listen today

January 25 08:25 AM

Keith Pompey says 76ers center Joel Embiid being voted an Eastern Conference NBA All-Star Game starter for the second consecutive season was a no-brainer in his latest Locked on Sixers podcast. Pompey expects Sixers point guard Ben Simmons to be voted as an All-Star reserve by the league’s coaches. And he talks about Corey Brewer getting a second 10-day contract and what might determine his Sixers’ future.

