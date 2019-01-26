All-Star reserves discussion and other NBA podcasts you should listen today

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
Golden State’s Steph Curry – via espn.com
Why The Clippers Are Drowning – via bballbreakdown.com
The Rolling Raptors and All-Star Reserves, Plus: A Special Interview With Nikola Jokic | The Corner 3 (Ep. 375) – via theringer.com
Plus: Kevin O’Connor sits down with Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic to discuss his outstanding play this season (31:46).
Hosts: Kevin O’Connor, Jonathan Tjarks, Danny Chau
– The return of DeMarcus Cousins
– Wizards thriving without John Wall
– Ramifications of Victor Oladipo’s season-ending injury
– Trade proposals for Marc Gasol and Mike Conley
Player Haters’ Ball – via espn.com
NBA All-Star Starters; Ric’s Ballot; Boogie Cousins & the Warriors 9-game win streak; and Friday Night NBA picks
Keith Pompey says 76ers center Joel Embiid being voted an Eastern Conference NBA All-Star Game starter for the second consecutive season was a no-brainer in his latest Locked on Sixers podcast. Pompey expects Sixers point guard Ben Simmons to be voted as an All-Star reserve by the league’s coaches. And he talks about Corey Brewer getting a second 10-day contract and what might determine his Sixers’ future.
