The best player moved at each trade deadline this century

Dikembe Mutombo (2001)

In 2001, the Philadelphia 76ers pulled off a six-player trade with the Atlanta Hawks that netted them the man of the great finger wag.

“I’d be lying to you all if I didn’t say this guy could help us win a championship,” Allen Iverson said at the time of the swap. “He’s a rebounder, he’s an intimidator, he can change the game all by himself, offensively and defensively. It’s going to be tough for guys to double-team him and myself.”

The 76ers made it to the NBA Finals, where they fell to the Los Angeles Lakers. Mutombo averaged nearly 17 points and 12 rebounds in the five-game loss.