Trending stories: Ray Ratto, Dwyane Wade and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
The World According to Ray Ratto – via theringer.com
January 25 12:24 PM
The longtime Bay Area sportswriter doesn’t believe his business had a golden age. (“The good old days were way shittier than the days now.”) Nor does he have any time for journalism awards. (“If this matters to you, you fucked up.”) Insult has been his professional stock-in-trade, and his recent unemployment will not change that.
The Warriors still believe the Celtics are their biggest… – via theathletic.com
January 25 10:55 AM
An informal poll of the Warriors players and coaches shows that about 75 percent of them still expect the Celtics to win the East.
Lakers trade deadline wish list: If it’s not a blockbuster,… – via theathletic.com
January 25 12:26 PM
With Anthony Davis unlikely to become available by the deadline, Rob Pelinka and Magic Johnson may need to go looking for a 3-and-D player who could possibly push the Lakers into the postseason.
It’s officially trade season: Six questions about the… – via theathletic.com
January 25 10:21 AM
Breaking down how likely it is the Wizards make some kind of deal
To sell or not to sell: Magic facing difficult decisions as… – via theathletic.com
January 24 01:31 PM
What to do (or not do) with Nikola Vucevic is one of the toughest choices the Magic must make before the trade deadline.
Running and Gunning (and Occasional Yawning) – via nytimes.com
January 25 10:36 AM
The N.B.A.’s emphasis on pace and 3-pointers, and an edict to make defenders back off, has created a scoring explosion. Not everyone is happy.
‘I know I’ve been a good player’: Dwyane Wade reflects on his legendary career – via sports.yahoo.com
January 25 11:33 AM
The 12-time All-Star has been good enough to become one of the greatest shooting guards of all time, and he opens up about the moments that made him.
