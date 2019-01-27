Crazy All-Star votes and other NBA podcasts you should listen today

January 27 12:17 AM

Listen to Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio episodes free, on demand. 8:30 p.m. TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

The Celtics prepare for their biggest test of the season as the reigning NBA champion Golden State Warriors travel to Boston for a Saturday night national television matchup.

Taylor McCloud and Joe Choquette will be breaking down all of the action and taking calls for a full hour beginning at 11:00 p.m …