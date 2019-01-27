Crazy All-Star votes and other NBA podcasts you should listen today

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
Nice win in Boston – via theathletic.com
POSTGAME: CELTICS vs. Warriors | Jan. 26 | Kyrie Irving | Stephen Curry from Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio – via clnsmedia.com
Listen to Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio episodes free, on demand. 8:30 p.m. TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts
The Celtics prepare for their biggest test of the season as the reigning NBA champion Golden State Warriors travel to Boston for a Saturday night national television matchup.
Taylor McCloud and Joe Choquette will be breaking down all of the action and taking calls for a full hour beginning at 11:00 p.m …
Predicting the NBA All-Star Reserves, Reacting to the Starters, Discussing the Crazy All-Star Votes Submitted by Players, Explaining Why Players Take All-Star Nods So Seriously and More (Ep. 122) – via HoopsHype.com
This episode of The HoopsHype Podcast is brought to you by [Seat Geek](www.seatgeek.com). Enter the promo code HOOPSHYPE today for $10 off your first purchase with Seat Geek.
Comments