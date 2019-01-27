Predicting NBA All-Star reserves, reacting to the starters, analyzing the players' crazy votes and more

On this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy and Frank Urbina analyze the NBA All-Star starters, break down why certain fan favorites didn’t make it, predict the reserves from each conference and look at some of the insane votes cast by players. Time-stamps are below!

3:00: Frank and Alex discuss their initial reaction to the All-Star starters and whether anyone was snubbed.

5:50: Anthony Davis and Bradley Beal both ran into the same problem: They had a lot of player votes and media votes, but not enough fan votes.

10:15: Davis had more player votes and media votes than Paul George, but George is starting because he received 601,618 more fan votes. That has to frustrate Davis. Will it affect his future?

11:30: Fans often wonder why players get so frustrated about All-Star snubs. Frank and Alex explain how much money and exposure players miss out on if they aren’t an All-Star selection.

16:44: Breaking down why Luka Doncic and Derrick Rose didn’t make it as starters, despite receiving a lot of fan votes. Also, will the coaches consider selecting either player as a reserve?

23:40: Dwyane Wade didn’t make it in as a starter, but will coaches select him (as a “lifetime-achievement pick”)?

27:10: Frank and Alex discuss their excitement over the All-Star draft being televised for the first time and that this should lead to a more competitive game.

32:45: Some of the players’ votes were insane. Carmelo Anthony received seven votes to start. DeMarcus Cousins received 13 votes. Kostas Antetokounmpo, who hasn’t played a single NBA minute, received multiple votes. Should the NBA tweak the player-voting system?

36:05: Frank and Alex predict which Eastern Conference players will be selected as All-Star reserves on Jan. 31.

45:20: Frank and Alex predict which Western Conference players will be selected as All-Star reserves on Jan. 31.

