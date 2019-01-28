Jrue Holiday says Anthony Davis is 'like 90 percent' of why he stayed

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday signed a five-year extension in 2017, with the hope of playing alongside Anthony Davis long-term.

Flash forward to February 2019 and Davis has now told the organization that he does not plan to sign a contract extension to stay with the Pelicans. Holiday spoke with the media after reports came out about the conversation Davis had with his teammates.

Holiday said that he had “no hard feelings” knowing that Davis was making a “business” decision. But it was hard not to feel a lump in your throat when reading how much of his decision was to be on the same team as the star big man.

Holiday said AD is “like 90 percent” the reason I stayed in New Orleans. — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) January 28, 2019

The point guard was candid with reporters, stating that Davis was “like 90 percent” of why he re-upped with the Pelicans. The comment was simple and direct, but showed the respect and brotherhood that the colleagues have with each other.

Holiday has previously said that he has “never seen a player” be able to do the things Davis is able to accomplish on a basketball court. He said that his teammate is able to control everything on both ends of the floor as if he was in a video game.

Holiday is under contract until July 2021 and can opt-in to the final year of his deal that offseason, which would be worth $26.3 million. The guard will be 31 years old — though it is unclear if he will still be with the Pelicans or if they decide to trade him, too, as part of a potential rebuild.