NBA podcasts du jour: The ones you need to listen today

Nikola Jokic Is Spencer Hawes With A Green Light – via rightstorickysanchez.com

January 27 11:14 AM

Some are saying the Sixers starting lineup against the Nuggets was the worst of the season, and some are saying it was the best. Spike and Mike talk about the continued contributions of the best player on the Sixers, Corey Brewer, recent reports about Jimmy Butler, some trade ideas with the deadline approaching, which former Process era Sixers player we’d most like to have back on the team, questions for Drew Hanlen, and relief over seeing Amir Johnson alive once again in a Sixers game.