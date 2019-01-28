NBA podcasts du jour: The ones you need to listen today

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
Shaquille O’Neal talks Super Week in Atlanta, Shaq’s Fun House, the Saints missed call, spins the Jimmy Butler drama, and makes another insane Super Bowl bet – The Big Podcast with Shaq – Episode 190
January 28 07:56 AM
Shaquille O’Neal is gearing up for an enormous Super Week in Atlanta as Super Bowl 53 rolls into town, and Shaq unrolls Shaq’s Fun House at our podcast studios! Shaq also tells Saints fans that they need to put the missed call in the NFC Championship Game to rest, because if he had more calls go his way he would have more championships. Plus, since B-Dog is a huge Rams fans, and they’re playing for the title.. …
Episode 97: James Worthy – via uninterrupted.com
January 28 04:35 AM
On this edition of RT we are honored to be joined by the Hall of Famer, ‘Big Game’ James Worthy. Straight off the green, Big Game drops by to talk a little bit of it all. From college day stories with Magic Johnson, to the Show Time era (yes Celtics make the cut) Big Game doesn’t disappoint on his first ever podcast …
Does LeBron Want Luke Out? – via bballbreakdown.com
January 28 04:30 AM
Coach Nick has a pretty hot take on the LeBron James/Luke Walton situation in Los Angeles, plus him and Jared Weiss of The Athletic discuss the Warriors Celtics game and the All Star starters and potential reserves.
The Biggest Surprises of the 2018-19 NBA Season Thus Far (Ep. 123) – via HoopsHype.com
January 28 01:08 AM
On this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy and Bryan Kalbrosky break down the biggest surprises of the 2018-19 NBA season so far. They discuss players, teams and statistics that are pretty shocking.
January 28 01:00 AM
January 27 10:27 PM
For the 19th straight time, the Wizards come up empty in San Antonio, as they lose 132-119. Chris runs through the evening in Texas that included Washington being more short-handed than usual, and hear from Bradley Beal & Scott Brooks postgame. Finally, Chris looks at if Beal will hear his name called as an All Star later in the week.
LOCKED ON NBA – 01/28/19 – Biggest Stories, Local Experts – Injuries Hit The Pacers, Bulls, and Nets from Locked on NBA
January 27 10:15 PM
Listen to Locked on NBA episodes free, on demand. Host Josh Lloyd talks to Josh Bass of Locked On Nets about Spencer Dinwiddie’s injury, to Tony East of Locked On Pacers on how Indiana can cope with Victor Oladipo’s absence and to Jordan Mly of Locked On Bulls about the injuries to their rookies and the history of misdiagnosis surrounding the Bulls team.Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices …
Nikola Jokic Is Spencer Hawes With A Green Light – via rightstorickysanchez.com
January 27 11:14 AM
Some are saying the Sixers starting lineup against the Nuggets was the worst of the season, and some are saying it was the best. Spike and Mike talk about the continued contributions of the best player on the Sixers, Corey Brewer, recent reports about Jimmy Butler, some trade ideas with the deadline approaching, which former Process era Sixers player we’d most like to have back on the team, questions for Drew Hanlen, and relief over seeing Amir Johnson alive once again in a Sixers game.
