NBA podcasts: Everybody reacts to Anthony Davis' trade request

POSTGAME: CELTICS vs. Nets | Jan. 28 | Kyrie Irving | D’Angelo Russell from Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio – via clnsmedia.com
As the Celtics continue to recover from their early season struggles and try to bounce back from a close loss to the Warriors, the Nets quietly creep right behind them in the standings. Brooklyn beat Boston badly in their last meeting in New York, and D’Angelo Russell and Spencer Dinwiddie lead one of the highest-powered offenses in the NBA …
Reacting to Anthony Davis’ Trade Request and Which NBA Teams Make Sense as a Possible Destination (Ep. 124) – via HoopsHype.com
Jonathan Wasserman on the 2019 Draft, Anthony Davis, and Rookie Of The Year Candidates – via bleacherreport.com
AD Makes His Decision + Power Rankings – via NBA.com
Anthony Davis Wants Out | Heat Check (Ep. 376) – via theringer.com
Host: John Gonzalez
Guests: Kevin O’Connor and Paolo Uggetti
