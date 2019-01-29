USA Today Sports

NBA podcasts: Everybody reacts to Anthony Davis' trade request

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!

January 29 04:57 AM
Listen to Locked on NBA episodes free, on demand. Wes Goldberg, David Ramil and Ben Golliver break down the Anthony Davis trade question and what it means for the Pelicans, what the Lakers should offer, and any dark horse candidates who could get in the mix of trade talks.Social: @wcgoldberg @dramil13 @BenGolliver @LockedOnNBANet Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices …
January 29 12:33 AM

Listen to Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio episodes free, on demand. 7:30 p.m. TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

As the Celtics continue to recover from their early season struggles and try to bounce back from a close loss to the Warriors, the Nets quietly creep right behind them in the standings. Brooklyn beat Boston badly in their last meeting in New York, and D’Angelo Russell and Spencer Dinwiddie lead one of the highest-powered offenses in the NBA …

January 29 12:25 AM
In this edition of The Heat Beat Podcast, Giancarlo Navas, Brass Jazz, Greg Leif Sylvander, and Brian Goins discuss:• The possibilities of Anthony Davis being traded to Miami.• Brass tells stories from his night covering the Heat-Knicks game at Madi
January 28 09:05 PM
On this edition of CavsHQ presented by AT&T, hosts John Michael and Rafa Hernandez-Brito are joined by Cavaliers legend Campy Russell.
January 28 06:45 PM
Chris Hine and Michael Rand examine whether the Timberwolves will be buyers (unlikely) or sellers (possibly, but with caveats) with the trade deadline approaching. Also, how has Ryan Saunders fared in his first 10 games as interim head coach?
January 28 04:59 PM
Brian, Michael and Rich dissect the fallout from Anthony Davis making his trade demand out of New Orleans public. Who are biggest threats to land Davis before the trade deadline? How much posturing is going on? And what should be the Celtics best offer for Davis this summer?
January 28 04:45 PM
On this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy and Frank Urbina discuss the breaking news that Anthony Davis has requested a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans and break down which NBA teams could be in the mix for the superstar.
January 28 04:22 PM
B/R NBA Draft Guru (aka expert), Jonathan Wasserman, returns to talk Duke’s Zion Williamson and why he’s Jonathan’s #1 pick and what that may mean for Anthony Davis and the New Orleans Pelicans. Jonathan discusses the 2013 Draft comparisons to this year’s potential class, where he thinks Ja Morant and RJ Barrett will fall, and why tanking won’t ……
January 28 04:01 PM
Listen to Locked on NBA episodes free, on demand. Local host Jake Madison (@NolaJake) has the instant reaction to Anthony Davis requesting a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans.Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices. The easiest way to listen to podcasts on your iPhone, iPad, Android, PC, smart speaker – and even in your car. For free. Bonus and ad-free content available with Stitcher Premium.
January 28 03:57 PM
Sekou Smith and John Schuhmann dive deep into the next steps for New Orleans, Los Angeles, Boston, New York and the rest of the NBA after Anthony Davis reportedly requested a trade from the Pelicans on Monday. Plus, they dig into the latest NBA Power Rankings and discuss their picks for All-Star reserves. via Knit…
January 28 03:55 PM
In this podcast, Dieter Kurtenbach joins to discuss everything Anthony Davis. First, we chat about the Pelicans in general, and their direction. Then, we talk about Boston, the Knicks, the Lakers, and all of the other potential deals. What is the best asset in a potential deal? Then, we continue to discuss why the Pelicans should tear the whole thing down and trade Julius Randle, Nikola Mirotic, and look into Jrue Holiday offers.
January 28 03:03 PM
Jalen Rose and David Jacoby talk Anthony Davis trade offers, the Lakers assets, Kawhi Leonards’ new crib, Harden streak continues, plus more of your Twitter and VM questions!!
January 28 02:58 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski dropped a not-so-surprising Woj bomb on Monday morning, reporting that Anthony Davis will not sign a contract extension in New Orleans and has requested a trade. Will this shake up the Lakers? Does Boston have the most assets, or will another team woo the Pelicans? And is there something to the Klutch Sports conspiracy theory?
Host: John Gonzalez
Guests: Kevin O’Connor and Paolo Uggetti
January 28 02:26 PM
More than three months after Chris Sheridan of GetMoreSports.com reported that Anthony Davis would request a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans, that event finally took place. In Episode 46 of Sheridan’s podcast, he discusses what may happen next with Brett Martel of the Associated Press.
January 28 02:00 PM
Joining SI’s Chris Mannix this week is Sirius XM NBA Radio’s and NBC Sports Boston analyst Brian Scalabrine. Mannix and Scal take a deep dive into Anthony Davis, from his trade demand, to the Pelicans options, to if the Lakers can get a deal done b
January 28 12:59 PM
Matt Moore is a NBA Writer for The Action Network. Twitter: @HPBasketball 2:14 Reaction to the Anthony Davis trade request 10:45 Why the Lakers offer doesn’t stack up 23:31 What does a non-Tatum trade look like? 33:18 What’s the biggest problem facing the Pelicans right now? 37:50 How close are the Celtics to the Warriors? 40:47 Is Hayward real ……
January 28 12:49 PM
Mike and Frank take a deep dive into the Knicks, who show us why lottery picks don’t mean what they used to; Klay Thompson not a Top-10 guard in the west? Ridiculous.
January 28 12:32 PM
Chris Miller catches up with Wizards guard Chasson Randle, from his sterling career at Stanford, his brief time in Philly, to having his own burger.

Brow Greetin’ – via espn.com

January 28 12:31 PM
Brian Windhorst, Kevin Pelton & Royce Young discuss the latest developments with Anthony Davis, the most likely destination for Davis and when a trade will take place.

