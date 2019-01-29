NBA podcasts: Everybody reacts to Anthony Davis' trade request

January 28 03:55 PM

In this podcast, Dieter Kurtenbach joins to discuss everything Anthony Davis. First, we chat about the Pelicans in general, and their direction. Then, we talk about Boston, the Knicks, the Lakers, and all of the other potential deals. What is the best asset in a potential deal? Then, we continue to discuss why the Pelicans should tear the whole thing down and trade Julius Randle, Nikola Mirotic, and look into Jrue Holiday offers.