Reacting to Anthony Davis' trade request: Which NBA teams make sense?

On this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy and Frank Urbina discuss the breaking news that Anthony Davis has requested a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans and break down which NBA teams could be in the mix for the superstar. Time-stamps are below!

:20: Frank and Alex share their initial reaction to Davis’ trade demand and what happened in New Orleans to cause this.

2:10: This situation is similar to Kevin Garnett leaving the Minnesota Timberwolves. Garnett regretted waiting until he was 31 years old to change teams. Davis doesn’t want to find himself in a similar situation and spend more of his prime on a lottery squad.

5:05: Because of Kyrie Irving‘s designated-rookie extension, the Boston Celtics can’t trade for Davis until July 1, 2019.

5:50: Over the last 10 years, Pelicans general manager Dell Demps traded every first-round pick or first-round prospect (with Davis being the only exception). This made it very difficult to put a talented core around the superstar big man.

8:30: Davis hasn’t given the Pelicans a “wish list” of teams as of yet and, according to reports, he didn’t give a timetable for when he wants to be dealt.

15:11: Unsurprisingly, the Los Angeles Lakers are being mentioned as a potential suitor for Davis. Frank and Alex break down what a deal may look like, what adding Davis would mean for L.A. moving forward and how the recent struggles of the Lakers’ young core could affect these trade talks.

24:38: The general consensus is that the Boston Celtics can put together the best package for Davis, although they can’t acquire him until the offseason. What would Boston be willing to give up and how scary would Davis make this Celtics team?

35:10: The New York Knicks have been mentioned as a possible suitor, considering they’ll have top pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, attractive young players and a lot of cap space (so Davis could recruit a star to play alongside). Can the Knicks beat out offers from, say, the Lakers or Celtics?

43:10: The Denver Nuggets could be a dark-horse team in the Davis sweepstakes. They have a ton of attractive assets and general manager Tim Connelly has wanted to acquire a star for a while. Also, Connelly previously worked in New Orleans’ front office as Demps’ assistant GM and he was there when the organization drafted Davis.

52:05: While recording, Yahoo’s Chris Haynes reported that while the Lakers and Knicks are preparing offers for Davis, the Celtics aren’t considered as attractive to Davis since Kyrie Irving’s future is up in the air. He also reports that the Philadelphia 76ers are unlikely to get involved in Davis talks.

