Trending stories: The NBA articles you should read this morning

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

January 28 05:54 PM
Which teams have the best chance to acquire The Brow, and which teams have no chance at all? The Athletic’s writers breakdown the potential landing spots for the Pelicans’ once-in-a-generation talent.

January 28 07:46 AM
All-NBA forward Anthony Davis does not intend to re-sign with the Pelicans and would like to be traded, Davis’ agent Rich Paul told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

January 28 08:47 PM
Superstars the last two years have tried to force their way to L.A. The Lakers can’t afford to make the same mistake again.

January 28 01:04 PM
The NBA rarely sleeps. And when it does, it wakes up early.

It was a little after 7 a.m. ET on Monday when ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news that Anthony Davis is ready to

January 28 01:26 PM
Zach Harper’s weekly guided tour of our collective staff rankings warns that the Thunder are a serious contender now thanks to the emergence of an unlikely contributor as he weighs in on all 30 teams.

January 28 05:02 PM
LeBron James continues to progress towards a return to game action as he recovers from the strained groin that’s kept him out since Christmas Day, as on Monday, he ramped up his practice activity to include full contact scrimmages.

January 28 03:08 PM
While Love, who has been sidelined since the fourth game of the season, continues to make steady progress in his recovery from foot surgery, it’s unlikely that he plays in either of Cleveland’s two games this week.

January 28 11:50 AM
The Lakers are interested in trading for New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis, but any offer have to start with Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Ivica Zubac and a first-round pick.

