NBA Twitter: Which players are most followed by their peers?

5 shares
share
tweet
pin
sms
send
By: HoopsHype staff | January 30, 2019
Data as of January 25, 2019.
Like this article?
Sign up for the HoopsHype email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning
An error has occured
Please re-enter your email address.
Thanks for signing up!
You'll now receive the top HoopsHype stories each day directly in your inbox.
Evergreen, Featured, Social Media, Top, Twitter, Gallery
Gallery, Evergreen, Featured, Social Media, Top, Twitter
5 shares
share
tweet
pin
sms
send