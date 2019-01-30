The Anthony Davis sweepstakes and other NBA podcasts you should listen today

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
LOCKED ON NBA–1-30-19–Anthony Davis fined 50k by the NBA; Bucks, Knicks, Raptors rumored to make offers; Kyrie Irving unsettled in Boston? from Locked on NBA
January 30 02:43 AM
Listen to Locked on NBA episodes free, on demand. It’s Wednesday so that means Jake Madison (@NolaJake) and John Karalis (RedsArmy_John) take over the podcast. They look at the fine the NBA handed down to Anthony Davis and see if anything sketchy is going on. Then they talk about the teams rumored to be making offers for Davis, and if there is any truth to the latest set of rumors around Kyrie Irving.Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices …
January 30 01:59 AM
Does an Anthony Davis pose a threat to the Dubs’ dynasty?
Hollywood Hoops Ep. 120: Examining the Anthony Davis Trade Demand and Potential Future with L.A. Lakers
January 30 12:19 AM
Can and Should the L.A. Lakers Get A.D. Before the NBA Trade Deadline?
January 29 11:15 PM
Wizards furious comeback not enough as they lose in Cleveland 116-113. Chris & Ben Standig breakdown the how the 2nd unit almost pulled it out. They then look at where the Wizards stand with the trade deadline just a little over a week away (11:21). Finally, should Thomas Bryant have been selected to the NBA’s Rising Stars Challenge (22:54)?
January 29 10:30 PM
Deuce and Morgan start the show with Deuce bragging about doing two workouts in one day (2:00), Anthony Davis’ trade demand, where he may be going and how they feel about players demanding trades (3:00), fans filing lawsuits because of the no-call against the Saints (17:20), how bizarre it is that we’re hearing about Kyrie reuniting with LeBron (18:40), tampering in the NBA (24:40), the Kings after 50 games and why this six-game homestand is crucial (26:40) …
January 29 10:06 PM
On this edition of the Bulls Talk podcast, Mark Schanowski, Kendall Gill, and Kelly Crull react to the Anthony Davis trade request …
January 29 06:19 PM
Listen to RealGM Radio with Danny Leroux episodes free, on demand. Host Danny Leroux (@DannyLeroux) and Ben Golliver of the Washington Post (@BenGolliver) catch up on a big stretch of news, including the Anthony Davis trade request.
The two discuss potential Davis suitors, the Pelicans’ challenging decision, Memphis possibly trading Conley and Gasol and his ideas for fixing the three-point contest.
January 29 05:26 PM
Ryan Magdziarz and Zak Noble talked about Chris Paul returning back from injury, the Florida Gators campus in 2007, creating the perfect monster NBA player, and much more. They were then joined by UMBC star and current Utah Jazz G-Leaguer Jairus Lyles..
Where Will Anthony Davis End Up? | The Mismatch (Ep. 377) – via theringer.com
January 29 03:52 PM
The Los Angeles Lakers are the clear front-runners to trade for Anthony Davis, but 28 other teams could look to acquire him (1:32). With the trade deadline fast approaching, teams bifurcate into buyers and sellers (28:54).
Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
January 29 03:43 PM
Jalen Rose and David Jacoby talk the streaking Golden State Warriors, Anthony Davis’ message to the coach, haunted house stories in OKC, plus more of your Twitter and VM’s!!!
January 29 01:33 PM
Topics for this week’s episode include:
– Anthony Davis wants out of New Orleans
– Davis wants to play in Los Angeles
– Lakers, Knicks, Bucks, Raptors to prepare offers
January 29 11:44 AM
Doug Gottlieb hosts The Doug Gottlieb Show on the Fox Sports Network. Twitter: GottliebShow 3:10 Why the ACC might not be right for Notre Dame 10:13 Anthony Davis rumors 23:40 What to make of Kentucky 38:30 Who’s the next coach at Duke 42:20 What’s it like guarding Zion Williamson Available for download on iTunes and Stitcher on Tuesday, Januar ……
